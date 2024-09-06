In the coming days, the security forces are to present the solutions they have developed to counter collaborators and strengthen border control. This is a very important step, because the list of former and current politicians who fled abroad to avoid justice in Ukraine is growing every day. Among these people is former MP Pavlo Rizanenko, UNN writes .

On August 26 , President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with the heads of law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies to discuss countering collaborators, criminal proceedings against those who justify Russian aggression, and illegal border crossings. The President gave the security forces two weeks to develop and present a clear plan to address these issues.

As you know, Pavlo Rizanenko and his family lived in Russia for a long time and built their career there. In particular, he worked for the Russian company VMSPO-AVISMA, which fully meets the needs of the Russian defense industry in titanium products. Ukraine imposed sanctions against this company . There are suspicions that Rizanenko left Ukraine just before the start of the full-scale invasion for a reason, as he was probably being suspected of cooperating with sanctioned Russian companies.

In addition, Rizanenko may not just be an ordinary ex-people's deputy who has escaped responsibility, but a "waiter" who is waiting for a signal from Russian curators to take further action. After all, as you know, companies associated with the Russian defense sector do not employ ordinary people "from the street.

Rizanenko is an example of how politicians have tried to avoid responsibility by going abroad. To ensure justice, his name should remain in the focus of public and law enforcement attention, so that he does not escape punishment simply because everyone forgets about him. It should also be remembered that Ukrainian MPs have access to state secrets, and given Rizanenko's longstanding ties to Russia, he should definitely not be released from the control of the security services to prevent the "leakage" of classified information to the enemy.

