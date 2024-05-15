Yermak discusses Peace Formula and Global Summit with EU leaders in Brussels

During his trip from Copenhagen, Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak made a stop in Brussels, where he met with President of the European Council Charles Michel and discussed issues with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen. He announced this in his telegram channel, UNN reports.

"On the way from Copenhagen, I spent a few hours in Brussels productively. I met with President of the European Council Charles Michel. I also spoke with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen," Yermak wrote.

The Head of the Presidential Office also met with ambassadors and representatives of various countries.

"We talked about the Peace Formula and the Global Summit to be held in June. We need the maximum presence of leaders from the West and the Global South. We must unite around the vision of a just peace and support for Ukraine," he added.

