Why emergency power outages occur: an explanation has appeared

The main reason for emergency power outages in Ukraine is the consequences of Russian attacks on energy facilities. If the power returns a few hours after devastating shelling, it does not mean that the damage has been fully repaired, or that new connection schemes are stable and can withstand the load. This was reported by YASNO, according to UNN.

What you need to know about emergency shutdowns

YASNO reports that emergency shutdowns are a forced measure that energy workers use to prevent large-scale accidents.

These are not planned outages — they cannot be predicted, let alone scheduled (unlike stabilization outages). The main reason for emergency outages is the consequences of Russian attacks on energy facilities. It is important to remember: if the power returns a few hours after devastating shelling, it does not mean that the damage has been fully repaired, or that new connection schemes are stable and can withstand the load. - YASNO explains.

It is noted that the decision on emergency shutdowns is made by Ukrenergo - depending on the situation in the energy system and the level of electricity deficit.

What should be done?

If there is electricity in your city, but emergency shutdowns are in effect in a neighboring one, limit the use of energy-intensive appliances. This will help energy workers restore power faster.

YASNO urges to try to consume less during peak hours - in the morning and in the evening.

This also helps to avoid emergency shutdowns - YASNO emphasizes.

Last year, YASNO CEO Serhiy Kovalenko reported which appliances consume the most electricity.

Context

On the night of Friday, October 10, the Russian army attacked Ukraine, as a result of which energy infrastructure facilities were damaged, which led to power outages in some regions of Ukraine.

Today, October 15, the Ministry of Energy reported that Russian troops attacked energy facilities again at night, causing power outages in "several regions", including Dnipropetrovsk. In the morning, emergency power outages were introduced in 7 regions, but all of them have now been canceled.

Yesterday, October 14, due to network overload, a problem arose at one of Kyiv's energy facilities. There was a partial lack of electricity in the Holosiivskyi, Shevchenkivskyi, and Pecherskyi districts.