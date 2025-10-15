$41.750.14
48.240.10
ukenru
09:25 AM • 1218 views
Zelenskyy appointed acting head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast State Administration: what is known about him
09:00 AM • 4460 views
Zelenskyy formed Odesa CMA and appointed Lysak as its head
08:32 AM • 4996 views
Around 4,500 new fines monthly: TCCs intensify military registration checks – infographicPhoto
Exclusive
08:03 AM • 10546 views
Rape of a 14-year-old girl in Zakarpattia: defense tells at what stage the appeal against the verdict for the boys is being considered
07:49 AM • 12760 views
Russia attacked Ukraine's gas infrastructure three times in a week, hitting a thermal power plant overnight - Naftogaz
Exclusive
07:17 AM • 19123 views
World Breast Cancer Day: how the disease manifests itself, its diagnosis and preventionPhoto
07:08 AM • 20397 views
FC "Unbreakable" from Kharkiv: how amputee football helps veterans overcome isolation
06:15 AM • 13128 views
General Staff confirmed repeated strike on oil terminal in Feodosia and attack on other objects of the Russian occupier
05:48 AM • 14741 views
86 out of 113 drones neutralized over Ukraine during Russia's night attack
October 14, 11:34 PM • 15714 views
Government urges communities not to rush heating season, conserve resources - Kuleba
Why emergency power outages occur: an explanation has appeared

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1254 views

Emergency power outages in Ukraine are caused by Russian attacks on energy facilities, which leads to unstable operation of new connection schemes. YASNO calls for limiting the use of energy-intensive appliances during peak hours to avoid outages.

Why emergency power outages occur: an explanation has appeared

The main reason for emergency power outages in Ukraine is the consequences of Russian attacks on energy facilities. If the power returns a few hours after devastating shelling, it does not mean that the damage has been fully repaired, or that new connection schemes are stable and can withstand the load. This was reported by YASNO, according to UNN.

What you need to know about emergency shutdowns

YASNO reports that emergency shutdowns are a forced measure that energy workers use to prevent large-scale accidents.

These are not planned outages — they cannot be predicted, let alone scheduled (unlike stabilization outages). The main reason for emergency outages is the consequences of Russian attacks on energy facilities. It is important to remember: if the power returns a few hours after devastating shelling, it does not mean that the damage has been fully repaired, or that new connection schemes are stable and can withstand the load.

- YASNO explains.

It is noted that the decision on emergency shutdowns is made by Ukrenergo - depending on the situation in the energy system and the level of electricity deficit.

What should be done?

If there is electricity in your city, but emergency shutdowns are in effect in a neighboring one, limit the use of energy-intensive appliances. This will help energy workers restore power faster.

YASNO urges to try to consume less during peak hours - in the morning and in the evening.

This also helps to avoid emergency shutdowns

- YASNO emphasizes.

Last year, YASNO CEO Serhiy Kovalenko reported which appliances consume the most electricity.

Chargers, gas stoves, and generators: how much comfort costs during blackouts10.10.25, 16:35 • 60553 views

Context

On the night of Friday, October 10, the Russian army attacked Ukraine, as a result of which energy infrastructure facilities were damaged, which led to power outages in some regions of Ukraine.

Today, October 15, the Ministry of Energy reported that Russian troops attacked energy facilities again at night, causing power outages in "several regions", including Dnipropetrovsk. In the morning, emergency power outages were introduced in 7 regions, but all of them have now been canceled.

Yesterday, October 14, due to network overload, a problem arose at one of Kyiv's energy facilities. There was a partial lack of electricity in the Holosiivskyi, Shevchenkivskyi, and Pecherskyi districts.

Anna Murashko

SocietyEconomy
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Ukrenergo
Ukraine
Kyiv