Xi Jinping's visit sparks unprecedented enthusiasm in Serbia, China's staunch ally in Europe

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Xi Jinping's visit sparks unprecedented enthusiasm in Serbia, China's staunch ally in Europe

Xi Jinping's visit sparks unprecedented enthusiasm in Serbia, China's staunch ally in Europe

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25092 views

Serbian President Vucic welcomed President Xi with unprecedented enthusiasm, deploying more than 6,500 police and raising Chinese flags throughout Belgrade, demonstrating Serbia's close ties to China as a counterweight to the West.

The arrival of Chinese President Xi Jinping in Belgrade as part of his European tour has sparked unprecedented enthusiasm in Serbia, a country often considered one of China's most loyal allies in Europe. This was reported on Wednesday, May 8, by POLITICO, according to UNN .

Details

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic told Xi during the meeting that although he would be greeted with respect around the world as a leader of a great power, he would not find the kind of respect and love he would find in Serbia anywhere else.

The publication notes that Xi's arrival was met with strict security measures that effectively brought the Serbian capital to a standstill: more than 6,500 police officers were deployed at key points along the visit's route, giving the Chinese ruler honors. Chinese flags were raised all over Belgrade, and approximately 50 buses transported people from different parts of the country to the main venue.

The publication reminds us that multipolarity is a key aspect of China's foreign policy strategy, the formulation of which often serves as a veil for the current leadership's clear goal of challenging US dominance in global politics.

Serbia, known for its close ties to Russia and frequent criticism of Brussels' policies, is proving to be a useful tool in this endeavor, despite its modest size and economic influence.

This visit shows that Serbia has traded Russia for China when it comes to its main partner to bargain with the West. The full-scale invasion of Ukraine has put Serbian-Russian relations under scrutiny, so the government sees the benefit of playing the Chinese card more often, as it is seen as less provocative

said Vuk Vuksanovic, an expert on Sino-Serbian relations and senior researcher at the Belgrade Center for Security Policy.

According to him, the Balkans, and Serbia in particular, have become even more interesting for China now that one branch of the Belt and Road Initiative through Russia and Belarus has been effectively cut off by the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Germany sends two warships amid tensions between China and Taiwan

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsNews of the World
aleksandar-vucicAleksandar Vučić
belgradeBelgrade
serbiaSerbia
brusselsBrussels
europeEurope
si-tszinpinXi Jinping
chinaChina
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising