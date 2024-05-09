The arrival of Chinese President Xi Jinping in Belgrade as part of his European tour has sparked unprecedented enthusiasm in Serbia, a country often considered one of China's most loyal allies in Europe. This was reported on Wednesday, May 8, by POLITICO, according to UNN .

Details

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic told Xi during the meeting that although he would be greeted with respect around the world as a leader of a great power, he would not find the kind of respect and love he would find in Serbia anywhere else.

The publication notes that Xi's arrival was met with strict security measures that effectively brought the Serbian capital to a standstill: more than 6,500 police officers were deployed at key points along the visit's route, giving the Chinese ruler honors. Chinese flags were raised all over Belgrade, and approximately 50 buses transported people from different parts of the country to the main venue.

The publication reminds us that multipolarity is a key aspect of China's foreign policy strategy, the formulation of which often serves as a veil for the current leadership's clear goal of challenging US dominance in global politics.

Serbia, known for its close ties to Russia and frequent criticism of Brussels' policies, is proving to be a useful tool in this endeavor, despite its modest size and economic influence.

This visit shows that Serbia has traded Russia for China when it comes to its main partner to bargain with the West. The full-scale invasion of Ukraine has put Serbian-Russian relations under scrutiny, so the government sees the benefit of playing the Chinese card more often, as it is seen as less provocative said Vuk Vuksanovic, an expert on Sino-Serbian relations and senior researcher at the Belgrade Center for Security Policy.

According to him, the Balkans, and Serbia in particular, have become even more interesting for China now that one branch of the Belt and Road Initiative through Russia and Belarus has been effectively cut off by the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Germany sends two warships amid tensions between China and Taiwan