World-renowned science fiction writer Dan Simmons, author of the cult novels "Hyperion" and "The Terror," has died.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 150 views

World-renowned science fiction writer Dan Simmons, winner of the Hugo and Locus Awards, has died at the age of 77 in Colorado. He leaves behind more than 30 novels that transformed science fiction and horror.

World-renowned science fiction writer Dan Simmons, author of the cult novels "Hyperion" and "The Terror," has died.
Photo: Alamy/Lebrecht Music & Arts

A prominent American writer, winner of the prestigious Hugo and Locus awards, passed away at the age of 77 at his home in Colorado. This was reported by The Guardian, writes UNN.

Details

Dan Simmons left behind a legacy of over 30 novels that fundamentally changed modern science fiction and the horror genre. His most famous works not only achieved global bestseller status but also became the basis for successful television adaptations, winning the affection of millions of readers worldwide.

From school teacher to master of world literature

For 18 years, Dan Simmons worked as an elementary school teacher, where he daily told his students epic stories that later formed the basis of his famous "Hyperion Cantos" cycle.

From school teacher to master of world literature

The author achieved his first success in 1985 with the publication of the novel "Song of Kali," after which he created a series of iconic works, including "Summer of Night," "Ilium," and the historical thriller "The Terror." The writer masterfully combined scientific theories with classical literature, creating unique worlds that impressed with their depth and philosophical subtext.

Controversial political stance and later years of creativity

In the later stages of his career, Simmons faced sharp criticism for his political views, expressed in the novel "The Remembrance," which many perceived as an anti-utopian tirade against liberal values.

The author himself rejected accusations of radicalism, emphasizing his many years of experience fighting for civil rights and working for the Democratic Party.

Despite the political discussions surrounding his recent works, Dan Simmons remains in the memory of colleagues and fans as an unsurpassed storyteller whose work defined the face of intellectual fiction at the turn of the millennium. 

Actor Martin Short lost his daughter. The woman died by suicide25.02.26, 17:23 • 8990 views

Stepan Haftko

SocietyCulture
Film
Series
Democratic Party (United States)
The Guardian