Legendary conductor Roman Kofman passed away: when and where the farewell will take place

The Ukrainian music community has suffered a heavy loss — the outstanding Ukrainian conductor, People's Artist of Ukraine, long-time principal conductor of the Academic Symphony Orchestra and the Kyiv Chamber Orchestra, Roman Kofman, has passed away. This was reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the National Philharmonic of Ukraine, published on its official Facebook page.

Details

As noted in the message, the maestro was not only a world-class musician but also a humanist, writer, and teacher who dedicated his life to serving art and people. His creative activity for decades shaped the musical space of Ukraine, and his concerts became events that united generations of listeners. The earthly journey of the principal conductor of the Academic Symphony Orchestra of the National Philharmonic of Ukraine and the Kyiv Chamber Orchestra ended in his 90th year.

"Music is a way to survive in this world," Kofman's words are quoted in the message about his death.

The Philharmonic staff expressed sincere condolences to the family, friends, students, and everyone who knew and appreciated the artist.

It is known that Roman Kofman will be laid to rest on February 27. The burial will take place at 10:30 AM at the main public cemetery in Jerusalem.

Recall

