Legendary conductor Roman Kofman passed away: when and where the farewell will take place

08:55 AM
EBRD downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast
February 25, 07:42 PM
Zelenskyy discussed with Trump issues that negotiators will work on in Geneva on February 26
Exclusive
February 25, 06:38 PM
Spanish police confirm arrest of alleged Portnov killerVideo
February 25, 06:05 PM
There are already results of SBU cleansing and arrests - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 25, 05:40 PM
US against strikes on Novorossiysk - why Trump forbids Ukraine from attacking Russia's vital facilities
February 25, 04:34 PM
In Ukraine, pensions and insurance payments will be indexed by 12.1% starting March 1 - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
February 25, 04:25 PM
Anomalous heat or continued frosts - what will the first month of spring be like?
Exclusive
February 25, 01:55 PM
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
February 25, 12:46 PM
Russia uses nuclear threats as political pressure due to failures at the front - Zelenskyy
February 25, 12:28 PM
Commander of Logistics of the Air Force and the head of one of the regional SBU departments detained for corruption, $320,000 seized - Prosecutor General KravchenkoPhoto
Popular news
Enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia and the region with drones: first details
February 26, 01:25 AM
Kyiv under combined attack: enemy used UAVs and ballistic missiles
February 26, 02:22 AM
US demands indefinite nuclear deal with Iran - Axios
February 26, 03:05 AM
Attack on Kyiv: city authorities reported on the consequences of enemy strikes
February 26, 04:58 AM
Orban wrote a letter to Zelenskyy regarding the Druzhba oil pipeline
07:34 AM
US against strikes on Novorossiysk - why Trump forbids Ukraine from attacking Russia's vital facilities
February 25, 05:40 PM
Exclusive
February 25, 05:40 PM • 32631 views
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
February 25, 01:55 PM
Exclusive
February 25, 01:55 PM • 44018 views
After the Odrex clinic scandal, the Verkhovna Rada started discussing the reform of criminal liability for medical negligence
February 25, 12:01 PM
Exclusive
February 25, 12:01 PM • 48314 views
Helper or trap: how AI affects critical thinking and human psychology
February 25, 09:09 AM
Exclusive
February 25, 09:09 AM • 31301 views
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
February 24, 12:55 PM
Exclusive
February 24, 12:55 PM • 67779 views
Legendary conductor Roman Kofman passed away: when and where the farewell will take place

Kyiv • UNN

 • 124 views

The outstanding Ukrainian conductor Roman Kofman died at the age of 90. The farewell will take place on February 27 at 10:30 AM at the main public cemetery in Jerusalem.

Legendary conductor Roman Kofman passed away: when and where the farewell will take place

The Ukrainian music community has suffered a heavy loss — the outstanding Ukrainian conductor, People's Artist of Ukraine, long-time principal conductor of the Academic Symphony Orchestra and the Kyiv Chamber Orchestra, Roman Kofman, has passed away. This was reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the National Philharmonic of Ukraine, published on its official Facebook page.

Details

As noted in the message, the maestro was not only a world-class musician but also a humanist, writer, and teacher who dedicated his life to serving art and people. His creative activity for decades shaped the musical space of Ukraine, and his concerts became events that united generations of listeners. The earthly journey of the principal conductor of the Academic Symphony Orchestra of the National Philharmonic of Ukraine and the Kyiv Chamber Orchestra ended in his 90th year.

"Music is a way to survive in this world," Kofman's words are quoted in the message about his death.

The Philharmonic staff expressed sincere condolences to the family, friends, students, and everyone who knew and appreciated the artist.

It is known that Roman Kofman will be laid to rest on February 27. The burial will take place at 10:30 AM at the main public cemetery in Jerusalem.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that Iryna Cherkaska, Honored Artist of Ukraine and long-time actress of the Odesa Academic Ukrainian Music and Drama Theater named after V. Vasylko, passed away in Odesa.

Stanislav Karmazin

SocietyCulture