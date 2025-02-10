World Epilepsy Day and Household Day: what the world celebrates on February 10

On February 10, the world celebrates several important dates: International Day Against Epilepsy, dedicated to raising awareness of this disease, World Pulses Day, which emphasizes their role in food security and the environment, and the Day of the Householder, an ancient Slavic holiday associated with the spirit of home comfort. This was reported by UNN.

International Epilepsy Day is celebrated annually on the second Monday of February. It was launched in 2015 at the initiative of the International Bureau of Epilepsy (IBE) and the International League Against Epilepsy (ILAE). The main goal of this day is to raise awareness about epilepsy, dispel myths about the disease, and support people living with this diagnosis.

While many countries had their own national epilepsy days, there was no single global day to draw attention to the disease. Therefore, the IBE and ILAE proposed to establish a single international day that would unite the efforts of governments, healthcare providers, patient organizations and citizens to fight stigma and ensure a better quality of life for people with epilepsy.

Brownie Day, or the Feast of Treating the Brownie, is an ancient Slavic holiday celebrated on February 10. It is associated with the beliefs of our ancestors in the house spirit, which protected the house, kept the household in order, and could both help and play tricks on the owners.

People once believed that every house had its own housekeeper, an invisible spirit that lived near the stove, in the pantry, or in the attic. It not only watched over the family's life, but also influenced the events in the house: if the owners were hardworking and caring, the housekeeper helped them, and if they neglected the order or behaved quarrelsomely, it could play pranks, hide things, or even create minor troubles.

To gain his favor, the Slavs organized a special day once a year, treating the housekeeper and asking for his protection. It was believed that it was in February that he woke up after hibernation and assessed whether the owners had behaved well throughout the year.

The holiday was full of warm home traditions. On the eve of the holiday, housewives would clean the house, because cleanliness is the key to a good mood for the house. After the sunset, they would leave treats for him - a little porridge, a piece of bread, milk, or even a spoonful of honey. The food was placed in a cozy place, for example, near the stove or on the windowsill. If the house was satisfied, it was supposed to bring peace, prosperity, and protection from evil forces to the house.

On this day, they tried not to quarrel because they believed that the housekeeper did not like noise and strife. Instead, a special atmosphere of comfort reigned in the family: they lit candles, had dinners with the family, told each other fairy tales or made wishes.

The children often played a game: they tried to find traces of the housekeeper, checking to see if the treats had disappeared or looking for small signs of his presence, such as rearranged things.

Every year on February 10, the world celebrates World Pulses Day , a day dedicated to one of the oldest and most valuable groups of plants that play an important role in human nutrition, agriculture, and even environmental conservation. The holiday was initiated by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), which declared 2016 the International Year of Pulses. The campaign was so successful that in 2018, the UN General Assembly decided to make the celebration an annual event.

Pulses are not just food, they are real lifesavers for many countries around the world. They contain a high level of vegetable protein, making them a great alternative to meat, especially for those who do not have access to animal products. For example, 100 g of lentils contain almost as much protein as beef. In addition, they are rich in fiber, vitamins and minerals, which promotes healthy digestion and supports the cardiovascular system.

But the most interesting thing is that pulses are good not only for people, but also for the soil and the environment. They have a unique ability to fix nitrogen in the soil, which reduces the need for artificial fertilizers and helps preserve soil fertility. That is why these crops are considered key in the fight against climate change, as their cultivation helps reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

On World Pulse Day, various events are held around the world. One of the main events is educational campaigns that talk about the benefits of chickpeas, lentils, beans, peas and other pulses. Some countries organize culinary festivals where you can taste traditional dishes such as Indian dal or Middle Eastern hummus. On this day, farmers and agronomists share their experience in sustainable pulse cultivation and discuss innovations in the agricultural sector.

On February 10, the Orthodox Church honors the memory of the holy martyr Harlampius, one of the most revered early Christian saints, who became a symbol of perseverance in faith, mercy, and miraculous healing.

Who is St. Harlampius?

St. Harlampius lived in the second century in Asia Minor, in the city of Magnesia (now part of Turkey). He was a bishop who not only preached Christianity, but was also known for his deep kindness and compassion for people. However, at the time, Emperor Septimius Severus (193-211) was severely persecuting Christians, and Harlampius was one of his victims.

When the authorities found out that the bishop was calling people to worship Christ, he was captured and subjected to terrible torture. According to legend, they skinned him, but he remained steadfast in his faith. Looking at his courage, even the executioners were amazed - some of them converted to Christianity. Eventually, the saint was executed at the age of 113, and his death was accompanied by numerous miracles.

Miracles and veneration of the saint

After the death of Harlampius, a miracle happened: the earth trembled, and many pagans believed in Christ. Since then, the saint has been honored as a protector against disease, epidemics, and unexpected death. He is especially revered in Greece, the Balkans, and Orthodox countries.

Many churches keep parts of his relics, which are credited with miraculous properties. For example, in Greece, the monastery of St. Stephen (Meteora) keeps the head of St. Harlampius, and his images are often found in Orthodox churches.

How is this day celebrated

On February 10, believers pray to St. Harlampius for health and protection from disease. People believed that this saint could protect them from plague and cholera epidemics. Therefore, his icons were often placed in homes and hospitals.

On this day, churches hold services during which prayers for healing are read. It is believed that prayer to the saint helps with serious illnesses, especially if a person cannot recover for a long time.

Interesting folk traditions

- In the old days, February 10 was called “Harlampii's Day” and it was believed that at this time winter began to gradually lose its power.

- The owners would take the icon of the saint to the yard to protect the cattle from disease.

- There was also a belief that if it snows on this day, spring will be late, and if it is sunny, it will soon warm up.

St. Harlampius remains one of the most revered saints in Orthodoxy today. His image reminds us of the power of faith, patience and mercy that can overcome even the most difficult trials.