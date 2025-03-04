Work on the second agreement regarding minerals has not yet begun - Shmyhal

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Work on the second agreement regarding minerals has not yet begun - Shmyhal

Kyiv • UNN

 20668 views

The framework agreement between Ukraine and the USA provides for the creation of a joint Investment Development Fund. Ukraine will contribute 50% of future revenues from mineral resources, but work on the main agreement has not yet begun.

Work on the second agreement regarding minerals has not yet begun - Shmyhal

The framework agreement on the establishment of the Investment Fund for the Development and Reconstruction of Ukraine provides an idea of what the next, second agreement, which has not yet been worked on, should look like. The first agreement only contains the intention to create the Investment Fund.

This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a press conference, as reported by UNN.

We have indeed prepared, together with the administration of the President of the United States, the text of the preliminary agreement, which actually outlines the agreement on the next work towards a specific international agreement on the establishment of the Investment Fund. So far, this agreement describes the political framework for how this fund should be established

- explained Shmyhal.

According to him, this framework agreement outlines the agreement that we are ready to jointly establish the Investment Fund.

We are saying that this fund will be jointly managed by the government of Ukraine and the government of the United States. We state in this agreement that Ukraine's contribution will amount to 50% of future revenues from mineral resources, subsoil, and related infrastructure. Accordingly, this framework gives an idea of what the next agreement should look like, but we have not started working on the agreement. On this international agreement, the next one, which will be ratified by the Ukrainian parliament and the U.S. Congress

- stated Shmyhal.

Shmyhal noted that Ukraine will involve international lawyers in the work on the second agreement.

I am confident that, in accordance with the law on international agreements and treaties, a relevant group will work, which will have the appropriate directives, and obviously, we will involve international lawyers in such work, which will help us effectively conclude the relevant agreement with the United States, which will include specific elements of the international treaty. Today, they do not exist. The government has only approved the agreement that we all know about. This agreement only contains the intention to create the Investment Fund

- said Shmyhal.

Shmyhal expressed gratitude to the American nation and confirmed readiness to sign the prepared so-called resource agreement with the United States.

U.S. President Donald Trump stated that he does not consider the proposed investment agreement regarding access to rare earth minerals from Ukraine to be dead, which is a departure from what the administration stated over the weekend.

What is known about the agreement that was not signed on February 28 after the dispute between Trump and Zelensky on February 26, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved the signing of the agreement with the United States regarding subsoil resources.

However, the government did not publish the text of the agreement. It was disseminated by the media.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal today, February 28, reported that this agreement is an agreement on a future agreement on the establishment of the Investment Fund for the Development and Reconstruction of Ukraine.

Accordingly, this agreement describes the framework for the establishment or signing of the next agreement. All subsequent steps after signing involve the creation of a relevant delegation, which will be approved by a government decision, as required by the Law of Ukraine on international treaties. The delegation will receive the appropriate directives, and further work will take place between the government of Ukraine and the government of the United States regarding the development of the project for this agreement on the establishment of the Investment Fund for the Development and Reconstruction of Ukraine. All subsequent steps are clearly outlined in the Law of Ukraine "On International Treaties of Ukraine"

- said Shmyhal.

The Prime Minister stated that the agreement on the establishment of the Investment Fund will be of an international nature. In this regard, it will be approved by the government and also ratified by the parliament, and it will fully describe all the specifics of how this fund will operate. The agreement between Ukraine and the United States regarding mineral resources will provide for the creation of a fund for the reconstruction of Ukraine, where Ukraine's contribution will be 50%.

On February 27, Kevin Hassett, Director of the National Economic Council at the White House, stated that the U.S. hopes to receive about $20 billion from the agreement with Ukraine on rare earth minerals.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

