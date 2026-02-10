$43.030.02
"Without pressure on Ukrainians and to avoid dependence on third parties": Macron wants a "European approach" to dialogue with Putin

Kyiv • UNN

 • 562 views

French President Emmanuel Macron seeks to involve European partners in resuming dialogue with Putin. He sent his advisor to Moscow, reopening technical channels for discussion.

Details

He spoke after sending his top advisor to Moscow last week, in the first such meeting since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022.

Macron's advisor held secret talks in Moscow regarding Europe's participation in the peace process04.02.26, 23:26 • 11867 views

"What did I get? Confirmation that Russia does not want peace now," he said in an interview with several European newspapers, including Germany's Suddeutsche Zeitung.

"But above all, we have re-established these channels of discussion at a technical level," he said in an interview published on Tuesday.

My desire is to share this with my European partners and to have a well-organized European approach

- Macron noted.

Dialogue with Putin should take place without "too many interlocutors, with a certain mandate," the French president said.

Last year, Macron said he believed Europe should resume dialogue with Putin, rather than leaving the United States alone to take the initiative in negotiations to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

"Whether we like Russia or not, Russia will still be there tomorrow," Suddeutsche Zeitung quoted the French president as saying.

Therefore, it is important that we structure the resumption of European dialogue with the Russians, without naivety, without putting pressure on the Ukrainians, but also so as not to depend on third parties in this discussion

- Macron stated.

After Macron sent his advisor Emmanuel Bonne to the Kremlin last week, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday that Putin was ready to accept a call from the French leader.

"If you want to call and discuss something seriously, then call," Lavrov said in an interview with Russian media.

Macron and Putin last spoke in July, their first known phone conversation in over two and a half years. The French leader attempted a series of phone calls in 2022 to warn Putin against invading Ukraine, and traveled to Moscow earlier that year. He maintained phone contact with Putin after the invasion, but talks ceased after a phone call in September 2022.

"In the coming weeks": Macron considers it "useful" for Europe to resume interaction with Putin19.12.25, 10:18 • 3959 views

Julia Shramko

