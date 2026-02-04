$43.190.22
Macron's advisor held secret talks in Moscow regarding Europe's participation in the peace process

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8 views

French President Emmanuel Macron's chief diplomatic advisor, Emmanuel Bonne, visited Moscow. The purpose of the visit was to secure Europe a seat at the negotiating table regarding the security architecture and the end of the war in Ukraine.

Macron's advisor held secret talks in Moscow regarding Europe's participation in the peace process

Emmanuel Bonne, the chief diplomatic adviser to French President Emmanuel Macron, visited Moscow earlier this week for confidential meetings with the Russian leadership. The purpose of the visit by Macron's close associate was Paris's attempt to secure Europe a place at the negotiating table regarding the future security architecture and the end of the war in Ukraine. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

Emmanuel Bonne met with Putin's chief foreign policy aide, Yuri Ushakov. The visit, first reported by l'Express, took place against the backdrop of ongoing peace consultations in Abu Dhabi between representatives of the US, Russia, and Ukraine, where EU countries are not currently officially represented.

French Foreign Minister Barrot: 100% of financial aid to Ukraine comes from Europe

The French side seeks to convey to the Kremlin that any ceasefire agreement cannot be adopted without the direct participation and approval of European states.

It's being prepared. Discussions are taking place at a technical level

— Emmanuel Macron commented on the possibility of his future dialogue with Putin during a meeting with farmers.

Paris insists that European security cannot be resolved exclusively in the Washington-Moscow format.

France will increase pressure on Russia and is working on new sanctions - Macron

