France will increase pressure on Russia and is working on new sanctions - Macron

France has announced its intention to increase pressure on Russia, including by preparing new sanctions at the European level. This was stated by French President Emmanuel Macron on the social network "X", reports UNN.

The French President condemned Russia's aggression against Ukraine, including the attack on a passenger train in the Kharkiv region.

I have just spoken with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Yesterday's attack on a passenger train in the Kharkiv region is unacceptable. France condemns in the strongest terms Russian strikes on civilians and energy infrastructure. - emphasized the President of France.

He also stated that France will support Ukraine for as long as it is necessary.

Faced with this emergency, we are taking action. Following the G7+ meeting, co-chaired by France, generators will be sent to Ukraine to help the population get through the winter. France's position is clear: we will support Ukraine for as long as necessary so that it can defend itself and thwart the aggressive war unleashed by Russia. Ukraine can also count on France within the Coalition of the Willing. We continue to work on creating conditions for a just and lasting peace that guarantees the security of Ukraine and Europe. - Macron emphasized.

France also reaffirmed its intention to increase pressure on Russia and work on new sanctions at the European level.

We reviewed the talks that began last week in Abu Dhabi. We agreed that Europeans should be fully involved in discussions that concern them. France remains determined to increase pressure on Russia as long as it refuses to make peace. We are working on new sanctions at the European level and will continue our efforts to stop the activities of the shadow fleet. - Macron stated.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to Russia's attack on a passenger train in the Kharkiv region, calling it terrorism. The death toll has risen to four, and four more people are being searched for.