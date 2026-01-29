France will increase pressure on Russia and is working on new sanctions - Macron

$42.770.19
51.230.00
ukenru
07:35 AM • 4396 views
Ukraine makes concessions, and Russia needs pressure: Kallas commented on possible US security guarantees in exchange for territorial concessions
January 29, 12:09 AM • 13506 views
Merz: Ukraine will not be able to join the European Union in 2027
January 28, 07:02 PM • 22627 views
Zelenskyy warned that Russia is preparing for a new strike on Ukraine
January 28, 06:50 PM • 23536 views
Rubio: the next round of negotiations will be held in a bilateral format - between Ukraine and Russia
January 28, 06:25 PM • 21398 views
Government appoints new supervisory board for Energoatom: who is on it and what are its main tasks
January 28, 06:10 PM • 19665 views
Ukraine is creating a “small” air defense command, which will be headed by Colonel Yevhen Khliebnikov
January 28, 03:19 PM • 20456 views
Ukraine protests to Hungary over false statements about election interference
Exclusive
January 28, 03:18 PM • 22741 views
The end of the old Western model: why Britain is restarting relations with China
Exclusive
January 28, 02:57 PM • 15117 views
Dollar or euro: which has a greater impact on prices in Ukraine, and which is better to choose for foreign currency savings
January 28, 02:19 PM • 26841 views
New restrictions are being introduced due to increased enemy attacks on trains: which regions will be affected
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
1.2m/s
92%
739mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Democrats in US Senate issue ultimatum to Trump to prevent shutdownJanuary 29, 12:39 AM • 13379 views
Indonesian billionaires lost $22 billion due to MSCI review05:00 AM • 5386 views
Plane crash in Colombia: 15 dead, including prominent politicians05:26 AM • 3524 views
"Bridge we haven't crossed": Rubio named the key issue in peace talks on Russia's war against Ukraine06:15 AM • 8106 views
Musk announces end of Tesla Model S and Model X production in favor of robots06:27 AM • 5390 views
Publications
Manipulation lessons from Miller's lawyers and Odrex clinic, or what's wrong with their statementsJanuary 28, 10:59 AM • 42762 views
Ukraine's Air Defense Systems: Types, Purpose, and Engagement CapabilitiesPhotoVideoJanuary 28, 07:00 AM • 71748 views
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and Its Implications for Ukraine
Exclusive
January 27, 03:20 PM • 96901 views
When and how to submit meter readingsJanuary 27, 02:54 PM • 76047 views
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
Exclusive
January 27, 01:14 PM • 94983 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kaya Kallas
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
Iran
Washington, D.C.
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Tender words for a husband-defender: how Alyona Omargalieva congratulated Tamerlan on his birthdayJanuary 28, 06:25 PM • 14220 views
Jennifer Lopez stunned with her appearance: the artist showed herself without makeupVideoJanuary 27, 06:07 PM • 41289 views
Sons of star couple Beckham supported their mother at a ceremony in Paris amid family conflictJanuary 27, 05:26 PM • 39575 views
Anatolich criticized the police for fining his wife during a trip to bid farewell to a defender of UkraineJanuary 27, 03:38 PM • 46172 views
"She remained a bit in her cocoon." Ivo Bobul surprised with an ambiguous statement about Iryna Bilyk's songsJanuary 27, 11:53 AM • 48747 views
Actual
Technology
The Diplomat
Heating
Social network
Tesla Model Y

France will increase pressure on Russia and is working on new sanctions - Macron

Kyiv • UNN

 • 254 views

France will increase pressure on Russia and is preparing new sanctions at the European level. This comes after condemning Russia's attack on a passenger train in the Kharkiv region.

France will increase pressure on Russia and is working on new sanctions - Macron

France has announced its intention to increase pressure on Russia, including by preparing new sanctions at the European level. This was stated by French President Emmanuel Macron on the social network "X", reports UNN.

Details

The French President condemned Russia's aggression against Ukraine, including the attack on a passenger train in the Kharkiv region.

I have just spoken with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Yesterday's attack on a passenger train in the Kharkiv region is unacceptable. France condemns in the strongest terms Russian strikes on civilians and energy infrastructure.

- emphasized the President of France.

He also stated that France will support Ukraine for as long as it is necessary.

Faced with this emergency, we are taking action. Following the G7+ meeting, co-chaired by France, generators will be sent to Ukraine to help the population get through the winter. France's position is clear: we will support Ukraine for as long as necessary so that it can defend itself and thwart the aggressive war unleashed by Russia. Ukraine can also count on France within the Coalition of the Willing. We continue to work on creating conditions for a just and lasting peace that guarantees the security of Ukraine and Europe.

- Macron emphasized.

France also reaffirmed its intention to increase pressure on Russia and work on new sanctions at the European level.

We reviewed the talks that began last week in Abu Dhabi. We agreed that Europeans should be fully involved in discussions that concern them. France remains determined to increase pressure on Russia as long as it refuses to make peace. We are working on new sanctions at the European level and will continue our efforts to stop the activities of the shadow fleet.

 - Macron stated.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to Russia's attack on a passenger train in the Kharkiv region, calling it terrorism. The death toll has risen to four, and four more people are being searched for.

Alla Kiosak

War in UkrainePoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Heating
Social network
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
"Coalition of the Willing"
Electricity
charity
Emmanuel Macron
France
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine