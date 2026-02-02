French Foreign Minister Barrot: 100% of financial aid to Ukraine comes from Europe

Today, 100% of financial aid to Ukraine comes from Europe. This was stated in an interview with Libération by French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot, reports UNN.

According to him, the bulk of intelligence and military support also comes from Europe.

Again, at the initiative of France and the United Kingdom, military planning, unprecedented in our recent history, was carried out in close cooperation with President Zelenskyy to ensure that any peace agreement was accompanied by reliable guarantees. Ukraine knows that it can count on the unwavering support of Europeans - said the diplomat.

He emphasized that Ukraine is currently experiencing an extremely harsh winter with temperatures reaching -30 degrees Celsius, while Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is trying to provoke a humanitarian crisis through continuous attacks on energy infrastructure.

If the United States has succeeded in stopping these attacks, even temporarily, and if Russia complies with this request, that is obviously good news. In any case, we are making every effort to resolve the energy emergency in Ukraine. I convened the G7 countries on Friday, January 23, and announced the dispatch of the first 100 generators. Fifty more will be sent in the near future, and we are mobilizing businesses and local authorities who wish to participate, facilitating the delivery of their material aid to the affected areas - Barrot promised.

He added that at this stage, Putin shows no signs of a genuine desire to move towards peace, and indicated that four years after the start of the full-scale war, it has become clear that the Kremlin's "special operation" has been a catastrophic failure for Russia.

"With each passing day, Vladimir Putin's colonial obsession exhausts his people and discredits the Russian nation, endangering its existence. It is high time for Vladimir Putin to abandon his ambitions and finally agree to a ceasefire," summarized the French Foreign Minister.

The other day, French President Emmanuel Macron announced the country's intention to increase pressure on Russia, including by preparing new sanctions at the European level.

