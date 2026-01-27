Ukraine and France strengthen cooperation in air defense and aviation

Ukraine's Minister of Defense Mykhailo Fedorov held a conversation with France's Minister of the Armed Forces Catherine Vautrin, during which the parties discussed further military support for Ukraine. This was reported by the Minister of Defense, as conveyed by UNN.

Fedorov thanked the French side for many years of consistent cooperation and a significant contribution to the development of Ukrainian air defense and aviation capabilities. According to him, this partnership is already working to protect the Ukrainian sky.

The parties focused on several key areas of cooperation.

First and foremost, the discussion revolved around strengthening air defense systems and countering new technological threats. Ukraine expects the supply of French ammunition for SAMP/T and Crotale air defense systems, as well as long-range strike weapons.

The Minister noted France's readiness to transfer additional missiles of its own production in the near future.

Separately, the issue of transferring Mirage 2000-5 aircraft to Ukraine was discussed. According to Fedorov, additional deliveries of these fighters are expected, which will significantly enhance the capabilities of the Ukrainian Air Force.

The parties also touched upon the topic of countering Russia's "shadow fleet." The Minister of Defense noted France's principled position regarding limiting the activities of this infrastructure, emphasizing that reducing Russia's resources is a key factor in decreasing its ability to finance the war.

In addition, Fedorov invited Catherine Vautrin to visit Ukraine and expressed readiness to elevate cooperation to a new level, particularly in the area of data exchange and joint analytics.

"I thank France for its systemic support, leadership, and clear position," the minister concluded.

