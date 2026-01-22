Wiped out the whole family: Natalka Karpa and her relatives have health problems

Photo: www.facebook.com/natalika.karpa

Ukrainian singer Natalka Karpa is currently in the hospital. The artist announced this on her social media, publishing a photo from the medical facility, reports UNN.

According to Karpa, her condition sharply deteriorated due to severe intoxication of the body caused by an infectious disease. As a result, doctors decided on inpatient treatment, where the singer was prescribed IV drips and additional examinations.

It feels like we've collected all the bonuses we could. I have some kind of intestinal nastiness, and such body intoxication that I haven't remembered for a long time. The way out of this is to get an IV. I went to the hospital - stated the artist.

In addition, Natalka said that not only she is going through a difficult period. In parallel with her hospitalization, health problems arose in family members - in particular, the singer's grandmother suffered a hand injury, her daughter had a fever, and her mother's blood pressure increased.

While I was getting an IV, my grandmother managed to break her arm - again in a cast. In seven to nine days, we need to do an X-ray to understand if surgery is needed. When I returned from the hospital - I from mine, and my mother from hers - the stories continued! My mother's blood pressure jumped to the point of vomiting, and my Zlata got a fever - the singer saddened her fans.

