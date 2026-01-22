$43.180.08
Wiped out the whole family: Natalka Karpa and her relatives have health problems

Kyiv • UNN

 • 258 views

Ukrainian singer Natalka Karpa was hospitalized due to severe intoxication of the body caused by an infectious disease. In parallel with her hospitalization, health problems also arose for her family members.

Wiped out the whole family: Natalka Karpa and her relatives have health problems
Photo: www.facebook.com/natalika.karpa

Ukrainian singer Natalka Karpa is currently in the hospital. The artist announced this on her social media, publishing a photo from the medical facility, reports UNN.

Details

According to Karpa, her condition sharply deteriorated due to severe intoxication of the body caused by an infectious disease. As a result, doctors decided on inpatient treatment, where the singer was prescribed IV drips and additional examinations.

It feels like we've collected all the bonuses we could. I have some kind of intestinal nastiness, and such body intoxication that I haven't remembered for a long time. The way out of this is to get an IV. I went to the hospital

- stated the artist.

In addition, Natalka said that not only she is going through a difficult period. In parallel with her hospitalization, health problems arose in family members - in particular, the singer's grandmother suffered a hand injury, her daughter had a fever, and her mother's blood pressure increased.

While I was getting an IV, my grandmother managed to break her arm - again in a cast. In seven to nine days, we need to do an X-ray to understand if surgery is needed. When I returned from the hospital - I from mine, and my mother from hers - the stories continued! My mother's blood pressure jumped to the point of vomiting, and my Zlata got a fever

 - the singer saddened her fans.

Recall

Famous Ukrainian choreographer and dancer Zhenya Kot recently underwent surgery. He published a photo with his head bandaged, noting that the operation was successful.

Also, Ukrainian singer Tina Karol reacted to the reaction of social media users after publishing a fragment of her new song, which spoke about the absence of light and warmth.

Stanislav Karmazin

SocietyHealth
