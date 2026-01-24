Winter disaster in Asia: At least 20 people killed by snowfalls and avalanches in Pakistan and Afghanistan

$43.170.01
08:34 PM • 3958 views
We expect to switch from emergency to hourly blackouts in the coming days - Shmyhal
07:10 PM • 10865 views
One-time financial aid and 0% loan for energy equipment: Ukraine approved a support package for businesses
06:06 PM • 12422 views
There should now be at least some answers from Russia regarding the end of the war: Zelenskyy on the trilateral meeting in the Emirates
January 23, 03:12 PM • 23312 views
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?
January 23, 02:53 PM • 22400 views
Ukraine calls on IAEA to completely isolate Russia and suspend its membership
January 23, 12:59 PM • 17408 views
Zelenskyy held consultations with the negotiating group before the start of talks in Abu Dhabi
Exclusive
January 23, 12:48 PM • 24742 views
The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine assures that the participation of internally displaced persons in national elections will not face serious obstacles
January 23, 12:42 PM • 52087 views
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USA
Exclusive
January 23, 11:40 AM • 22017 views
The platform, created for patients to share their stories about treatment at the scandalous Odrex clinic, has been blocked again
Exclusive
January 23, 11:04 AM • 24825 views
Blocking of traffic by Polish farmers at the border with Ukraine: no traffic blockages currently recorded
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
"He hit my wife in the chest with the words 'you all f***ing annoy me'": Mykhailychenko commented on the incident with the beating of a plumberJanuary 23, 02:25 PM • 9478 views
In Zhytomyr region, a man threw a Molotov cocktail into an apartment where his cohabitant and her young son were presentJanuary 23, 02:40 PM • 3586 views
US and EU plan to raise $800 billion for Ukraine's post-war reconstruction - PoliticoJanuary 23, 03:44 PM • 4122 views
Fedorov appointed an advisor on international projects who worked with Google and MicrosoftJanuary 23, 04:14 PM • 14784 views
Teachers are illegally forced to be on duty in shelters and invincibility points - educational ombudswomanJanuary 23, 05:02 PM • 8906 views
Publications
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?January 23, 03:12 PM • 23312 views
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USAJanuary 23, 12:42 PM • 52087 views
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
Exclusive
January 23, 08:04 AM • 74820 views
From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with TrumpJanuary 22, 04:50 PM • 70536 views
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarityJanuary 22, 02:43 PM • 72733 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Mykhailo Fedorov
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Abu Dhabi
White House
United Arab Emirates
UNN Lite
Dasha Kvitkova tenderly congratulated her fiancé and "teased" him about their age differencePhotoJanuary 23, 12:32 PM • 22369 views
"Dreamed of it": Lesia Nikitiuk becomes host of the Eurovision National Selection - who will join her?PhotoJanuary 23, 11:14 AM • 21865 views
"I have a job, friends, parents": "The Bachelor" finalist revealed if she is still in love with Taras TsymbalyukJanuary 22, 05:56 PM • 37213 views
New members of the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame announcedPhotoJanuary 21, 11:40 PM • 52558 views
"Scream 7" is coming to the big screens soon: which star heroes of the franchise will take part in the new installmentVideoJanuary 21, 06:19 PM • 47087 views
Winter disaster in Asia: At least 20 people killed by snowfalls and avalanches in Pakistan and Afghanistan

Kyiv • UNN

 • 44 views

Extreme snowfalls and avalanches in Pakistan and Afghanistan have killed at least 20 people. In Pakistan, an avalanche covered a house, and in Afghanistan, 11 people died due to freezing rain and snow.

Winter disaster in Asia: At least 20 people killed by snowfalls and avalanches in Pakistan and Afghanistan

Extreme weather conditions at the end of January led to large-scale destruction and casualties in the high-altitude regions of Central Asia. Powerful snowstorms blocked key transport arteries, trapping thousands of people in snow and isolating entire settlements from the outside world. This is reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

In the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in northwestern Pakistan, a powerful avalanche covered a residential building, claiming the lives of nine members of one family, including four women. At the same time, a critical situation developed around the mountain station of Murree near Islamabad, where the first heavy snowfall of the season blocked hundreds of cars with tourists.

US prepares for 'catastrophic' winter storm 'Fern'20.01.26, 22:25 • 5132 views

Authorities have introduced emergency measures, trying to avoid a repeat of the 2022 tragedy, when dozens of people died from hypothermia in traffic jams, but many travelers ignore entry bans, creating an additional burden on rescue services.

Consequences of the ice storm in Afghanistan

Neighboring Afghanistan is also suffering from abnormal precipitation: according to the local disaster management agency, freezing rain and snow have led to the death of 11 people in six provinces of the country. The difficult terrain and the lack of modern equipment complicate access to remote villages, which have been completely cut off from food and medicine supplies. Forecasters warn of a further drop in temperature, which poses a critical threat to thousands of people who are in temporary shelters or blocked on snow-covered passes. 

The strongest snowfalls and Arctic cold in 60 years have paralyzed traffic in Asia20.01.26, 21:55 • 13562 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the WorldWeather and environment
Associated Press
Islamabad
Afghanistan
Pakistan