Trump and Zelensky to talk on Friday - FT
Traffic flow in Kyiv: KMDA responded when the chances of getting into traffic jams are higher
Ukrainian Air Defense: How many air defense systems does Ukraine have, and how many are needed for complete security?
About a hundred buildings damaged as a result of an explosion in Zhytomyr region
Explosion in Zhytomyr region: violation of safety rules at agricultural enterprise considered probable cause
Law enforcement officers are conducting searches at the home of a Volyn Oblast Council deputy in a case concerning the illegal transportation of men abroad
Sun allergy: doctor spoke about symptoms and causes
In the USA, a Republican senator demands that Trump explain to Congress the suspension of aid to Ukraine
"May become a link in a corruption story": expert warns about the consequences of ARMA's decision to transfer "Gulliver" to "Alakor City" company
Ukraine has weapons until the end of summer: then a critical moment is possible - Bild
Wildfires rage in Crete: hundreds evacuated, wind complicates extinguishing efforts

Kyiv • UNN

 • 426 views

A large-scale wildfire is raging on the Greek island of Crete, leading to the evacuation of hundreds of residents and tourists. Strong winds complicate firefighters' efforts, and several people have been hospitalized with respiratory problems.

A large forest fire that broke out on the Greek island of Crete on Tuesday continued to challenge firefighters' efforts on Thursday morning and led to the evacuation of hundreds of residents and tourists, UNN reports with reference to eKathimerini.

Details

The fire, which started in the mountains near Ierapetra in the Lasithi region, has split into three main fronts, developing under the influence of stormy winds. According to the fire service, active fronts are now concentrated near Therma, Achlia, and Schinokapsala.

Emergency alerts were issued through the 112 system, and authorities evacuated hundreds of residents and tourists from affected settlements, including Agia Fotia, Galini, and Koutsounari. Tourists vacationing in these areas were relocated to hotels in unaffected parts of the region, while others spent the night in a local indoor sports complex in Ierapetra. According to authorities, some left Crete by boat, Reuters writes.

"It's a very difficult situation. The fire is very difficult to contain. They can't contain it right now," Nektarios Papadakis, a civil protection official with the regional government, told The Associated Press. "The tourists who were evacuated are doing well."

Emergency services reported that several people were taken to the hospital with respiratory problems.

"Three settlements have been evacuated, and over 1,000 people have left their homes. Some have been taken to medical centers with respiratory problems," said Deputy Governor for Civil Protection of Crete, Georgios Tsapakos, to public broadcaster ERT.

Ground and air firefighting units are involved in extensive efforts to contain the flames, with reinforcements arriving from Athens. However, despite the increase in personnel and equipment on the ground, efforts are complicated by strong winds and the rugged terrain of the region. Local authorities, volunteers, and municipal crews have joined the operation, using water tankers, bulldozers, and excavating equipment.

Fire brigade spokesman Vassilis Vatrakoyannis said that "there are wind gusts in the area, some of which reach 9 on the Beaufort scale, which provokes re-ignition and hinders firefighting."

July is typically the most challenging month of the fire season due to high temperatures and strong winds, he said.

Under the influence of stormy winds, the flames reached houses and hotels, the fire brigade and local officials reported, Reuters writes.

"The wind is still very strong, and the fire is intense," Lasithi Deputy Governor Yannis Androulakis told ERT television on Thursday morning. "Overnight, with ground and air support, all our efforts were focused on saving as many homes as possible."

Androulakis said it was too early to assess how many homes might have been lost, but added that coordination with local authorities and the fire department was ongoing to determine the full extent of the damage.

The region also suffered extensive power outages and communication disruptions. "We had no electricity all night," Androulakis said. "In most areas, we didn't even have mobile signal."

Addition

Greece and other Mediterranean countries are in an area that scientists call a "wildfire hotspot" – fires are common here during the hot and dry summer. According to authorities, they have become more destructive in recent years due to rapid climate change.

This summer, thousands of people fled wildfires in Turkey, and at least eight people died due to the heat in Europe, Reuters writes.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Associated Press
Athens
Reuters
Greece
Europe
Turkey
