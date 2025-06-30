In Turkey, they are fighting forest fires for the second day

Firefighters in Turkey are battling wildfires for a second day, raging in the western province of Izmir amid strong winds, Forestry Minister and local media reported on Monday, writes UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

Wildfires in the Kuyucak and Doganbey areas of Izmir intensified overnight due to winds reaching 40-50 km/h, and four villages and two districts were evacuated, said Forestry Minister İbrahim Yumaklı.

Helicopters, fire extinguishing planes and other vehicles, as well as over a thousand people, were trying to put out the fires, Yumaklı told reporters in Izmir.

Media footage shows teams using tractors with water trailers and helicopters carrying water, with smoke billowing over hills with charred trees.

Addition

Turkey's coastal regions have been affected by wildfires in recent years, as summers have become hotter and drier, which scientists attribute to climate change.

