Publications
Exclusives
In Turkey, they are fighting forest fires for the second day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 594 views

The Turkish Minister of Forestry announced that forest fires in Izmir province have been raging for the second day. Strong winds are complicating extinguishing efforts, and settlements have been evacuated.

Firefighters in Turkey are battling wildfires for a second day, raging in the western province of Izmir amid strong winds, Forestry Minister and local media reported on Monday, writes UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

Wildfires in the Kuyucak and Doganbey areas of Izmir intensified overnight due to winds reaching 40-50 km/h, and four villages and two districts were evacuated, said Forestry Minister İbrahim Yumaklı.

Helicopters, fire extinguishing planes and other vehicles, as well as over a thousand people, were trying to put out the fires, Yumaklı told reporters in Izmir.

Media footage shows teams using tractors with water trailers and helicopters carrying water, with smoke billowing over hills with charred trees.

Addition

Turkey's coastal regions have been affected by wildfires in recent years, as summers have become hotter and drier, which scientists attribute to climate change.

Europe is wilting from record-breaking early summer heat30.06.25, 08:22 • 2142 views

News of the WorldWeather and environment
Reuters
Turkey
Tesla
