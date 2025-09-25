White House called Trump's sharp "attack" on Russia "negotiating tactic" - WP

$41.410.03
48.660.14
ukenru
05:19 PM • 7334 views
Ukraine plans to increase salaries for medical workers in areas of active and possible hostilities: how much they will receive
04:17 PM • 13361 views
The government has instructed to prepare a moratorium on cutting off electricity and gas in frontline regions
September 25, 10:41 AM • 18728 views
Trump allowed Ukraine to strike Russian targets in case of an attack on Ukrainian energy infrastructure - Zelenskyy
September 25, 10:24 AM • 47461 views
Blocking journalistic investigations or expanding human rights: an analysis of the scandalous bill
September 25, 06:48 AM • 33994 views
EBRD downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast for 2025 to 2.5%
Exclusive
September 25, 06:09 AM • 58258 views
Metro to Troieshchyna: Kyiv City State Administration announced the development of documentation and the start dates of works
September 24, 06:42 PM • 57586 views
Panama canceled the registration of more than two hundred Russian tankers
September 24, 02:27 PM • 75900 views
Subsoil Agreement: Ministry of Economy Names Main Task of Joint Fund with US
Exclusive
September 24, 01:04 PM • 55801 views
Not only Poland, but also France and Great Britain: expert told how far Russia can strike Europe with "Shaheds"
Exclusive
September 24, 12:07 PM • 47388 views
Will there be power outages during the heating season: explanation from the head of the parliamentary energy committee
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+7°
1.6m/s
68%
761mm
Popular news
15 trains delayed after Russia's night attack, two of them by more than 5 hours - UkrzaliznytsiaSeptember 25, 10:30 AM • 15434 views
Final part of animated Spider-Man trilogy has postponed its release by a weekSeptember 25, 10:47 AM • 19970 views
Autumn holidays in 2025 in Ukraine: when they will start and what they depend onSeptember 25, 10:50 AM • 28675 views
Autumn delight: top recipes for incredible seasonal soupsPhotoSeptember 25, 11:57 AM • 20244 views
Ukrainians choose cheaper alternatives: how Darnitsa's high-price policy weakens its position in the pharmaceutical marketPhotoSeptember 25, 02:30 PM • 12660 views
Publications
Ukrainians choose cheaper alternatives: how Darnitsa's high-price policy weakens its position in the pharmaceutical marketPhotoSeptember 25, 02:30 PM • 12732 views
Autumn delight: top recipes for incredible seasonal soupsPhotoSeptember 25, 11:57 AM • 20326 views
Autumn holidays in 2025 in Ukraine: when they will start and what they depend onSeptember 25, 10:50 AM • 28751 views
Blocking journalistic investigations or expanding human rights: an analysis of the scandalous billSeptember 25, 10:24 AM • 47462 views
Arithmetic vs. tablet blogger, or numbers don't lieSeptember 25, 10:14 AM • 32387 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Mark Rutte
Andriy Sybiha
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
Yulia Svyrydenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
France
Germany
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Final part of animated Spider-Man trilogy has postponed its release by a weekSeptember 25, 10:47 AM • 20039 views
Fake Labubu dolls accounted for 90% of counterfeit toys in BritainSeptember 25, 06:17 AM • 28745 views
HBO Max announced its entry into the Ukrainian market: what are the conditionsSeptember 23, 12:00 PM • 62391 views
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 120503 views
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the USSeptember 22, 10:56 AM • 78737 views
Actual
MiG-31
Sukhoi Su-30
Fox News
Saab JAS 39 Gripen
Sukhoi Su-24

White House called Trump's sharp "attack" on Russia "negotiating tactic" - WP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 210 views

US President Donald Trump's angry rhetoric towards Russia is a "negotiating tactic" aimed at pressuring the Kremlin. This approach is driven by Trump's frustration with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

White House called Trump's sharp "attack" on Russia "negotiating tactic" - WP

US President Donald Trump's angry rhetoric towards Russia is a "negotiating tactic" aimed at pressuring the Kremlin. This was stated by a senior White House official after the American leader stunned world politicians and pleased Ukrainian leaders by supporting Kyiv's ambitions for a decisive defeat of Russia, UNN reports with reference to The Washington Post.

Details

The president's apparent shift in favor of Ukraine regaining all its territory is a sign of Trump's frustration with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, a senior White House official said a month after a red-carpet summit in Alaska between the two leaders yielded few concrete results.

But Trump did not signal a major shift in US policy toward Kyiv during a day at the UN General Assembly, where he met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said the official, who, like others, wished to remain anonymous to speak frankly about sensitive diplomatic discussions.

The US president has long hinted that Ukraine would have to cede territory to end the war, so his statement on Tuesday that Kyiv could "take back all of Ukraine in its original form" with proper support was a notable breakthrough.

But hours later, Secretary of State Marco Rubio told the UN Security Council that the war would end at the negotiating table, not on the battlefield — a traditional reiteration of existing US policy that hinted that Trump's new approach was not being translated into practical action.

Trump "has long been very frustrated with Putin. He is sending a very strong signal. Russia is a huge country with a huge economy, they have a war economy, and Ukraine can still defend itself for almost four years," the official said. "All he is saying is: look, if Putin doesn't want peace, let the fighting continue, and we will continue to sell weapons to NATO."

When asked if he would support European countries shooting down Russian military aircraft if they violated NATO airspace, Trump also said "yes" on Tuesday, another saber-rattling from the US leader.

Senator Graham called Trump's statement on Ukraine's chances of regaining territories a "turning point"24.09.25, 07:34 • 3428 views

Add

According to another senior White House official, Trump is still considering imposing sanctions on Russia.

Trump demonstrates a habit of switching between harsh rhetoric regarding Ukraine and Russia, depending on which side he believes needs to be persuaded to facilitate negotiations. The result has been successful engagement of both sides with Trump, but it has not yet impacted achieving peace between the countries.

Ukraine can win the war and regain all territories with the support of the EU and NATO - Trump23.09.25, 22:19 • 31088 views

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
State Border of Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
United Nations General Assembly
Alaska
Marco Rubio
United Nations Security Council
The Washington Post
White House
NATO
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kyiv