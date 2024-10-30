Which countries have the largest gold reserves: infographic
The United States leads the world in gold reserves with 8133.5 tons, followed by Germany with 3351.5 tons. Ukraine is ranked 61st with 27.4 tons of reserves, and the total world gold volume is 36118.2 tons.
The United States and Germany are the leaders in gold reserves. This is evidenced by the report of the World Gold Council, UNN writes.
The United States leads the ranking with reserves of 8,133.5 tons, followed by Germany with 3,351.5 tons, the IMF with 2,814.0 tons, Italy with 2,451.8 tons, and France with 2,436.9 tons.
The top 20 also includes russia, China, Switzerland, India and Japan, the Netherlands, Turkey, the European Central Bank, Taiwan, Poland, Portugal, Uzbekistan, Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom and Kazakhstan. Ukraine was ranked 61st in the list with gold reserves of 27.4 tons. Bosnia and Herzegovina closes the list of one hundred countries and financial institutions with 1.5 tons.
In total, the world's total gold reserves are estimated at 36,118.2 tons, but this includes not only the reserves of the one hundred countries and organizations included in the October report, but also those records belonging to countries that are not in the top 100 and those that do not publish information about their reserves.
It should also be added that despite the fact that the report was published in October, it actually reflects information for August of this year. The report is based on IMF international financial statistics and other relevant sources. Also, as already mentioned, not all countries publish information on their gold reserves.
