Where to find the power outage schedule in 2025: useful tips

Due to constant missile and drone attacks on the Ukrainian energy system, stabilization blackouts are being introduced, and to find out when exactly your address will have electricity, you should follow the established schedules for these blackouts. Where you can see the current schedules and how to correctly calculate the time of absence of light in your home - we tell in the UNN material.

Where to see the blackout schedule

As explained by the Ministry of Energy, during planned power outages, queues are introduced. To balance the system, users are disconnected in turn. At the same time, even residents of the same multi-story building, but different entrances, may belong to different queues.

It is important to understand that the absence of electricity can be emergency and planned. The first is introduced in emergency situations, and it is impossible to predict how long it will last. The second is warned about by energy workers in advance and a schedule is drawn up for household users.

In order to find out about planned or emergency power outages, Ukrainians can familiarize themselves with the relevant schedules. But even now, not everyone knows where to find such schedules.

Before looking for a power outage schedule in a particular location, a person needs to understand which region (oblast) they belong to.

In general, current blackout schedules can be found:

on the official websites of local oblenergos;

on the official websites of DTEK (DTEK Kyiv Electric Networks, DTEK Kyiv Regional Electric Networks, DTEK Dnipro Electric Networks, DTEK Odesa Electric Networks, DTEK Donetsk Electric Networks).

In addition, information about planned and emergency blackouts may be published:

on the official pages of oblenergos and DTEK on social networks (including Facebook);

on the official channels of oblenergos and DTEK on the network (most often - in Viber or Telegram).

Another option is to check information about blackouts:

in relevant chatbots (in Viber or Telegram);

in the personal account of the electricity consumer.

How to view DTEK schedules

To view the schedule on the DTEK website, you should go to the section "No electricity?" and enter your address. If blackouts are introduced, you will see two types of schedules there:

for the day - contains the most accurate information about the hours when there will be light and when blackouts are possible;

forecast for the week - shows approximate periods of blackouts so that the user can plan affairs in advance.

In addition, the schedule can be viewed from a smartphone in Viber or Telegram chatbots. To do this:

find the DTEK Kyiv Electric Networks bot, click "Start";

register by phone number and personal account number - this is only required once;

in the menu, select "Blackout schedule".

The chatbot will warn you in advance during stabilization blackouts about the disconnection and return of light at your address.

The markings in the schedule are simple:

white cell - light is on;

gray with lightning - no light;

half-gray - no light for 30 minutes.

All conventional symbols are below the schedules.

Blackout schedules in "Kyiv Digital"

Since October 2024, it has become possible to view blackout schedules in the capital through "Kyiv Digital". You can check your turn and the hours when there may be no light in a few steps. To do this, you need a smartphone with a connection and download the application:

open the app;

select Utilities;

click on DTEK Light;

enter your address and familiarize yourself with the schedule.

You can also set up notifications about power outages in the application. In addition, you can set the time when the application will not bother you with notifications.

In addition, the "Kyiv Digital" application allows you to add a widget with the power outage schedule to the smartphone's home screen. This will allow residents of the capital to quickly check the situation with light at their address without having to open the application.

The widget displays whether there is light at the selected address, informs about stabilization or emergency blackouts, and also synchronizes with the schedule and notifications of the DTEK Light service.

To install the widget on Android, you need to click on a free space on the home screen, select the Widgets section and "Kyiv Digital", and then - the desired address from the list or add a new one. By analogy, you can change the address or delete the widget.

For iOS users, it is enough to hold down the application icon in the smartphone menu, select the widget view and confirm the desired address.

The schedule will be displayed in it only if the user has added an address and authorized in the application. The widget is available in two formats - large and small, so everyone can choose a convenient size for their screen.

