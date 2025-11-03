$42.080.01
Zelenskyy signed a law on booking defense industry workers with military registration problems: what are the new rules
08:49 AM • 19712 views
General Staff confirms damage to Saratov oil refinery and Russian army logistics facilities in Luhansk region
Exclusive
08:34 AM • 20231 views
"May heighten suspicions and create risks of schemes": the Rada warns of flaws in the law on land under destroyed houses
08:31 AM • 19577 views
Power outage schedules canceled, but possible in the evening - Ministry of Energy
08:09 AM • 18446 views
The IMF may block financial support for Kyiv without providing Ukraine with a loan secured by "frozen" Russian funds - Politico
November 3, 12:16 AM • 24129 views
Trump made another statement regarding Tomahawk missiles for Ukraine: details
November 2, 02:42 PM • 39140 views
Ukraine received new Patriot air defense system reinforcement thanks to Germany - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
November 2, 10:54 AM • 69444 views
A week of contradictions, insights, and profound changes: astrological forecast for November 3–9
Exclusive
November 2, 08:00 AM • 68327 views
How to train in the cold without harming your health: tips from a fitness trainer
November 1, 02:21 PM • 56666 views
Syrskyi: the liberation of the territory on the Dobropillia salient continues, Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad are holding
Where to find the power outage schedule in 2025: useful tips

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5284 views

Due to missile and drone attacks on Ukraine's energy system, stabilization outages are being introduced. Find out where to find current schedules and how to correctly calculate the time of power absence at your address.

Where to find the power outage schedule in 2025: useful tips

Due to constant missile and drone attacks on the Ukrainian energy system, stabilization blackouts are being introduced, and to find out when exactly your address will have electricity, you should follow the established schedules for these blackouts. Where you can see the current schedules and how to correctly calculate the time of absence of light in your home - we tell in the UNN material.

Where to see the blackout schedule

As explained by the Ministry of Energy, during planned power outages, queues are introduced. To balance the system, users are disconnected in turn. At the same time, even residents of the same multi-story building, but different entrances, may belong to different queues.

It is important to understand that the absence of electricity can be emergency and planned. The first is introduced in emergency situations, and it is impossible to predict how long it will last. The second is warned about by energy workers in advance and a schedule is drawn up for household users.

In order to find out about planned or emergency power outages, Ukrainians can familiarize themselves with the relevant schedules. But even now, not everyone knows where to find such schedules.

Before looking for a power outage schedule in a particular location, a person needs to understand which region (oblast) they belong to.

Power outage schedules canceled, but possible in the evening - Ministry of Energy03.11.25, 10:31 • 19578 views

In general, current blackout schedules can be found:

  • on the official websites of local oblenergos;
    • on the official websites of DTEK (DTEK Kyiv Electric Networks, DTEK Kyiv Regional Electric Networks, DTEK Dnipro Electric Networks, DTEK Odesa Electric Networks, DTEK Donetsk Electric Networks).

      In addition, information about planned and emergency blackouts may be published:

      • on the official pages of oblenergos and DTEK on social networks (including Facebook);
        • on the official channels of oblenergos and DTEK on the network (most often - in Viber or Telegram).

          Another option is to check information about blackouts:

          • in relevant chatbots (in Viber or Telegram);
            • in the personal account of the electricity consumer.

              How to view DTEK schedules

              To view the schedule on the DTEK website, you should go to the section "No electricity?" and enter your address. If blackouts are introduced, you will see two types of schedules there:

              • for the day - contains the most accurate information about the hours when there will be light and when blackouts are possible;
                • forecast for the week - shows approximate periods of blackouts so that the user can plan affairs in advance.

                  In addition, the schedule can be viewed from a smartphone in Viber or Telegram chatbots. To do this:

                  • find the DTEK Kyiv Electric Networks bot, click "Start";
                    • register by phone number and personal account number - this is only required once;
                      • in the menu, select "Blackout schedule".

                        The chatbot will warn you in advance during stabilization blackouts about the disconnection and return of light at your address. 

                        It's not scary: "Madyar" announced blackouts in Russia01.11.25, 17:47 • 17798 views

                        The markings in the schedule are simple:

                        • white cell - light is on;
                          • gray with lightning - no light;
                            • half-gray - no light for 30 minutes.

                              All conventional symbols are below the schedules.

                              Blackout schedules in "Kyiv Digital"

                              Since October 2024, it has become possible to view blackout schedules in the capital through "Kyiv Digital". You can check your turn and the hours when there may be no light in a few steps. To do this, you need a smartphone with a connection and download the application:

                              • open the app;
                                • select Utilities;
                                  • click on DTEK Light;
                                    • enter your address and familiarize yourself with the schedule.

                                      You can also set up notifications about power outages in the application. In addition, you can set the time when the application will not bother you with notifications.

                                      In addition, the "Kyiv Digital" application allows you to add a widget with the power outage schedule to the smartphone's home screen. This will allow residents of the capital to quickly check the situation with light at their address without having to open the application.

                                      The widget displays whether there is light at the selected address, informs about stabilization or emergency blackouts, and also synchronizes with the schedule and notifications of the DTEK Light service.

                                      To install the widget on Android, you need to click on a free space on the home screen, select the Widgets section and "Kyiv Digital", and then - the desired address from the list or add a new one. By analogy, you can change the address or delete the widget.

                                      For iOS users, it is enough to hold down the application icon in the smartphone menu, select the widget view and confirm the desired address.

                                      The schedule will be displayed in it only if the user has added an address and authorized in the application. The widget is available in two formats - large and small, so everyone can choose a convenient size for their screen.

                                      Power outage schedules canceled, but possible in the evening - Ministry of Energy03.11.25, 10:31 • 19578 views

