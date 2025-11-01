Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert Brovdi, stated that the Ukrainian Defense Forces are preparing strikes on Russia that could cause blackouts. Brovdi wrote about this on Telegram, as reported by UNN.

Worms, blackout - it's not scary. It's just a little inconvenience - get used to it, but across the entire swampy territory - the flight of a free Bird - it's unpredictable and not on schedule, that's why it's called a Free Ukrainian Bird. The Birds of the SBS, along with other components of the deep strike of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, promise you a rapid, albeit somewhat forced, adaptation. But you'll manage: "matches-flashlights-candles." By the way, use your favorite battery-powered garlands unexpectedly as well. - wrote Brovdi.

He urged Russians to orient themselves by the principle - "light/warmth-BADABOOM-dark/cold."

Your worm reconnaissance in public channels is currently working flawlessly, while there is still internet. Meanwhile, undeniably and incessantly, worm gasoline is becoming a scarce liquid, and gas and oil are quickly burned up. - added Brovdi.

