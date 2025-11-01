$42.080.01
Syrskyi: the liberation of the territory on the Dobropillia salient continues, Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad are holding
02:06 PM • 12390 views
Every Ukrainian will be able to travel 3000 kilometers by rail for free - Zelenskyy
November 1, 08:30 AM • 23159 views
Five long-awaited premieres you can't miss: what to watch in NovemberVideo
Exclusive
November 1, 07:00 AM • 42686 views
How to follow a vegan diet without harming your health: advice from a nutritionistPhoto
November 1, 06:00 AM • 41257 views
Processing deferrals in ASCs, changes in Basic Social Assistance, extension of mobilization: what will change from November 1
October 31, 08:50 PM • 36966 views
Defence Intelligence of Ukraine conducts counterattack near Pokrovsk to unblock logistics - source
October 31, 06:17 PM • 50960 views
Ukraine temporarily banned the export of unprocessed timber
October 31, 05:29 PM • 41973 views
Pentagon approves transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, final decision rests with Trump - Media
October 31, 04:15 PM • 36841 views
Former Odesa mayor Trukhanov sent to 24/7 house arrest until December 28
Exclusive
October 31, 02:27 PM • 36305 views
Marriage via "Diia": over 50 couples were denied marriage registration
It's not scary: "Madyar" announced blackouts in Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1816 views

The commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert Brovdi, announced preparations for strikes on Russia that could cause blackouts. He urged Russians to prepare for power and heat outages.

It's not scary: "Madyar" announced blackouts in Russia

Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert Brovdi, stated that the Ukrainian Defense Forces are preparing strikes on Russia that could cause blackouts. Brovdi wrote about this on Telegram, as reported by UNN.

Worms, blackout - it's not scary. It's just a little inconvenience - get used to it, but across the entire swampy territory - the flight of a free Bird - it's unpredictable and not on schedule, that's why it's called a Free Ukrainian Bird. The Birds of the SBS, along with other components of the deep strike of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, promise you a rapid, albeit somewhat forced, adaptation. But you'll manage: "matches-flashlights-candles." By the way, use your favorite battery-powered garlands unexpectedly as well.

- wrote Brovdi.

Russia will pay a higher price: Zelenskyy on expanding the geography of Ukrainian long-range weapons use27.10.25, 17:52 • 4333 views

He urged Russians to orient themselves by the principle - "light/warmth-BADABOOM-dark/cold."

Your worm reconnaissance in public channels is currently working flawlessly, while there is still internet. Meanwhile, undeniably and incessantly, worm gasoline is becoming a scarce liquid, and gas and oil are quickly burned up.

- added Brovdi.

Recall

Power outages began in the Moscow region due to a drone attack.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

