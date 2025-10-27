Russia will pay a higher price: Zelenskyy on expanding the geography of Ukrainian long-range weapons use
Kyiv • UNN
President Zelenskyy held a Staff meeting where tasks were set to expand the geography of long-range weapons use. Russian oil refining is already paying a tangible price for the war, and will pay an even higher one.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff, where tasks were defined to expand the geography of the use of Ukrainian long-range weapons, reports UNN.
Held a Staff meeting. The main topic was our capabilities for long-range sanctions against Russia. There were both arms manufacturers and everyone responsible for their use. We analyzed the effectiveness of our long-range strikes over a defined period and the results achieved. Russian "oil refining" is already paying a tangible price for the war and will pay an even greater one. We defined tasks to expand the geography of the use of our long-range capabilities.
In addition, according to the President, detailed work is underway with manufacturers for long-term contracts.
A three-year term allows the manufacturer to better plan the use of necessary resources and scale up supplies to the troops. The number of such concluded contracts will be greater.
Earlier, President Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine needs sufficient long-range weapons to change the course of the war. He discussed this issue with high-ranking officials from the US and Great Britain.