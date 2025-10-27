Russia will pay a higher price: Zelenskyy on expanding the geography of Ukrainian long-range weapons use

$42.000.10
It will become more difficult to buy medicines: Ukrainians against the initiative to reduce the number of pharmacies VIDEOVideo
Exclusive
02:25 PM • 16691 views
The number of drunk driving offenses has increased: the Prosecutor General's Office reported which regions are leadingPhoto
Exclusive
12:53 PM • 29389 views
Hryvnia holds steady: why the NBU is preventing a sharp fall and what will happen to the dollar
Exclusive
11:47 AM • 26039 views
Will Kyiv have a main New Year's tree: when will the decision be made
October 27, 10:46 AM • 31234 views
A ceasefire plan should be developed within 7-10 days, but Putin is unlikely to agree to it - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
October 27, 08:41 AM • 37820 views
Incident with former MP Kormyshkina in Moldova: new details revealed
October 27, 08:31 AM • 40706 views
Hourly power outages from 1 to 2.5 queues introduced in several regions, there are blackouts due to bad weather - Ukrenergo
Exclusive
October 27, 07:54 AM • 36496 views
In Odesa pre-trial detention center, an inmate committed suicide
October 27, 07:35 AM • 34446 views
Trump: Putin should focus on ending the war, not testing missiles
October 27, 07:17 AM • 28232 views
Emergency power outages introduced in Kyiv and a number of regions
Tags
Authors
Popular news
Saab plans to open a Gripen fighter jet plant in Ukraine - FTOctober 27, 07:25 AM • 42529 views
Controversial Prince Andrew in talks to leave Royal EstateOctober 27, 09:22 AM • 42588 views
Sydney Sweeney Debuts Striking Bob Haircut Amid Scooter Braun Romance RumorsPhoto11:25 AM • 31079 views
Meghan Markle wore a $1600 outfit for Halloween celebration with Prince Harry and childrenVideo12:28 PM • 20592 views
State Biotechnological University under the control of a bribe-taker: schemes, clone firms, and millions from the budget. Part 1Photo01:30 PM • 17213 views
Publications
5 classic Halloween punches: warm up and get into the holiday spiritPhoto04:54 PM • 1534 views
State Biotechnological University under the control of a bribe-taker: schemes, clone firms, and millions from the budget. Part 1Photo01:30 PM • 17584 views
Hryvnia holds steady: why the NBU is preventing a sharp fall and what will happen to the dollar
Exclusive
12:53 PM • 29372 views
Harvest-2025 in Ukraine: which crops were harvested the most and what are the main results
Exclusive
October 26, 10:00 AM • 92049 views
New rules for deferrals from mobilization from November 1: what you need to knowOctober 25, 09:55 AM • 113561 views
UNN Lite
Meghan Markle wore a $1600 outfit for Halloween celebration with Prince Harry and childrenVideo12:28 PM • 20946 views
Sydney Sweeney Debuts Striking Bob Haircut Amid Scooter Braun Romance RumorsPhoto11:25 AM • 31765 views
Controversial Prince Andrew in talks to leave Royal EstateOctober 27, 09:22 AM • 43282 views
Penguins living near Ukrainian polar explorers laid the first egg of the seasonPhotoOctober 27, 12:06 AM • 60766 views
"Fake News": Trump assures he does not plan to name White House ballroom after himselfOctober 25, 11:20 AM • 82729 views
Russia will pay a higher price: Zelenskyy on expanding the geography of Ukrainian long-range weapons use

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1304 views

President Zelenskyy held a Staff meeting where tasks were set to expand the geography of long-range weapons use. Russian oil refining is already paying a tangible price for the war, and will pay an even higher one.

Russia will pay a higher price: Zelenskyy on expanding the geography of Ukrainian long-range weapons use

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff, where tasks were defined to expand the geography of the use of Ukrainian long-range weapons, reports UNN.

Held a Staff meeting. The main topic was our capabilities for long-range sanctions against Russia. There were both arms manufacturers and everyone responsible for their use. We analyzed the effectiveness of our long-range strikes over a defined period and the results achieved. Russian "oil refining" is already paying a tangible price for the war and will pay an even greater one. We defined tasks to expand the geography of the use of our long-range capabilities.

- Zelenskyy reported.

In addition, according to the President, detailed work is underway with manufacturers for long-term contracts.

A three-year term allows the manufacturer to better plan the use of necessary resources and scale up supplies to the troops. The number of such concluded contracts will be greater.

- Zelenskyy added.

“Our long-range capability is one of the key tools for protecting lives” - Zelensky18.01.25, 20:43 • 42753 views

Let's add

Earlier, President Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine needs sufficient long-range weapons to change the course of the war. He discussed this issue with high-ranking officials from the US and Great Britain.

Antonina Tumanova

