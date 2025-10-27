Russia will pay a higher price: Zelenskyy on expanding the geography of Ukrainian long-range weapons use

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff, where tasks were defined to expand the geography of the use of Ukrainian long-range weapons, reports UNN.

Held a Staff meeting. The main topic was our capabilities for long-range sanctions against Russia. There were both arms manufacturers and everyone responsible for their use. We analyzed the effectiveness of our long-range strikes over a defined period and the results achieved. Russian "oil refining" is already paying a tangible price for the war and will pay an even greater one. We defined tasks to expand the geography of the use of our long-range capabilities. - Zelenskyy reported.

In addition, according to the President, detailed work is underway with manufacturers for long-term contracts.

A three-year term allows the manufacturer to better plan the use of necessary resources and scale up supplies to the troops. The number of such concluded contracts will be greater. - Zelenskyy added.

“Our long-range capability is one of the key tools for protecting lives” - Zelensky

Let's add

Earlier, President Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine needs sufficient long-range weapons to change the course of the war. He discussed this issue with high-ranking officials from the US and Great Britain.