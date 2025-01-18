“Our long-range capability is one of the key tools for protecting lives” - Zelensky

In his evening video address, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted the consequences of the Russian missile strike on Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Kharkiv. In addition, the president emphasized that the government is working to increase the number of air defense systems for Ukraine and stressed that Ukrainian defenders are contributing to the fair return of the war to Russia and Russian military facilities.

UNN writes with a link to the official page of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

After the Russian missile strike on Kyiv, the rubble was being cleared all day, ending only in the evening. In Zaporizhzhia, rescue efforts are still ongoing. Rescuers are working at the site of the missile strike in Kharkiv region, the president said. Zelensky reminded that the Russians had struck with ballistic missiles.

Unfortunately, these missiles took lives - there are victims in both Kyiv and Zaporizhzhia. My condolences to all the families and friends. The strikes were, in particular, ballistic missiles. We are constantly working for more air defense systems for Ukraine, modern systems that will help shoot down such ballistic missiles. - Zelensky said

The President of Ukraine also noted that the Ukrainian army is actively working to ensure that the Ukrainian army can act against enemy launchers, including on Russian territory.

I am grateful to all our partners who support us in this. Our long-range capability is one of the key tools for protecting lives. I am grateful to all our soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Security Service of Ukraine, the GUR, the Foreign Intelligence Service, who provide the necessary range for us, for all Ukrainians, including our own forces. Every night you can see how the war is coming home, quite rightly, thanks to our drones and missiles, to Russian military facilities. - Zelensky said.

On the morning of January 18, Russian military launched a missile attack on the city of Kyiv.

Three people were killed in the morning attack on the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv by Russian forces. A shopping center, Lukyanivska metro station and other infrastructure facilities were damaged.

During Zelenskiy's meeting with British Prime Minister Starmer, Kyiv was attacked by Russian drones. Ukraine's president promised a response, and drone wreckage was found in five districts of the capital.

The SBU (Security Service of Ukraine) exposed a GRU (Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation) agent who was preparing a New Year's drone attack on Kyiv