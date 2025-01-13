The SBU (Security Service of Ukraine) exposed a GRU (Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation) agent who was preparing a New Year's drone attack on Kyiv

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 34454 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 143379 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 125136 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 132908 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 132745 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 168818 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110249 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 162371 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104390 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113926 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

The SBU (Security Service of Ukraine) exposed a GRU (Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation) agent who was preparing a New Year's drone attack on Kyiv

The SBU (Security Service of Ukraine) exposed a GRU (Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation) agent who was preparing a New Year's drone attack on Kyiv

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33271 views

A 27-year-old woman who collected GPS coordinates of government institutions for the attack of Russian kamikaze drones on January 1 has been detained in Kyiv. The agent also tracked the positions of air defense systems and transmitted the data through a messenger to a curator from the Russian Federation.

Law enforcement officers detained in Kyiv an agent of the Russian military intelligence who was preparing coordinates for a drone attack by the Russian Federation on the capital of Ukraine on January 1, 2025. This is reported by UNN with reference to the SBU.

According to the SBU, the priority targets of the enemy were administrative buildings of state institutions and power generating enterprises of Ukraine.

To program the enemy's kamikaze drones to attack Ukrainian objects, the agent included GPS coordinates on her phone and took photos of the objects in such a way that their exact geolocation was in the file properties.

The woman was transferring the ready-made photos to her Russian curator through an anonymous chat in the messenger. Also, during reconnaissance sorties, the agent spied on the combat positions of the air defense that protect Kyiv.

Image

Law enforcement officers documented how the malefactor conducted reconnaissance in the area of the location of the radar station of the Ukrainian troops near the capital of Ukraine.

SBU officers detained the suspect at her place of residence in a rented apartment in Kyiv when she was trying to transfer a new batch of intelligence data to the Russian curator.

According to the investigation, the agent of the occupiers turned out to be a 27-year-old local unemployed woman who was looking for "easy" earnings on Telegram channels. There, a representative of the military intelligence of Russia approached her and offered money in exchange for cooperation.

Currently, the investigators of the Security Service have informed her of suspicion under Part 2 of Art. 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (unauthorized dissemination of information about the deployment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine or other military formations formed in accordance with the laws of Ukraine, committed under martial law).

The malefactor is in custody. She faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarCrimes and emergencies
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
telegramTelegram
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

