The SBU (Security Service of Ukraine) exposed a GRU (Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation) agent who was preparing a New Year's drone attack on Kyiv

Law enforcement officers detained in Kyiv an agent of the Russian military intelligence who was preparing coordinates for a drone attack by the Russian Federation on the capital of Ukraine on January 1, 2025. This is reported by UNN with reference to the SBU.

According to the SBU, the priority targets of the enemy were administrative buildings of state institutions and power generating enterprises of Ukraine.

To program the enemy's kamikaze drones to attack Ukrainian objects, the agent included GPS coordinates on her phone and took photos of the objects in such a way that their exact geolocation was in the file properties.

The woman was transferring the ready-made photos to her Russian curator through an anonymous chat in the messenger. Also, during reconnaissance sorties, the agent spied on the combat positions of the air defense that protect Kyiv.

Law enforcement officers documented how the malefactor conducted reconnaissance in the area of the location of the radar station of the Ukrainian troops near the capital of Ukraine.

SBU officers detained the suspect at her place of residence in a rented apartment in Kyiv when she was trying to transfer a new batch of intelligence data to the Russian curator.

According to the investigation, the agent of the occupiers turned out to be a 27-year-old local unemployed woman who was looking for "easy" earnings on Telegram channels. There, a representative of the military intelligence of Russia approached her and offered money in exchange for cooperation.

Currently, the investigators of the Security Service have informed her of suspicion under Part 2 of Art. 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (unauthorized dissemination of information about the deployment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine or other military formations formed in accordance with the laws of Ukraine, committed under martial law).

The malefactor is in custody. She faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

The SBU (Security Service of Ukraine) exposed an FSB (Federal Security Service of Russia) agent network that was spying on volunteers in three cities