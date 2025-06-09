Russian statements about their offensive in the Dnipropetrovsk region are not true - NSDC CCD

All information from the Russians about their offensive in the Dnipropetrovsk region as of the morning of June 9 is not true. This was stated by the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council Andriy Kovalenko on Monday in Telegram, writes UNN.

As of the morning of June 9, all information from the Russians, including Peskov's statements, about their offensive in the Dnipropetrovsk region is NOT true. - wrote Kovalenko.

Context

The press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation, Dmitry Peskov, as reported by Russian media, claimed that the Russian Federation is allegedly advancing in the Dnipropetrovsk region, in particular, within the creation of a buffer zone in Ukraine.

On June 8, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation also claimed that the occupiers were allegedly advancing on the territory of Dnipropetrovsk region.

The Institute for the Study of War noted that no geolocational evidence of these claimed advances near the border of the Dnipropetrovsk region has been found.

The Russian Federation announced an offensive on Dnipropetrovsk region, but there is no evidence - ISW