Russian statements about their offensive in the Dnipropetrovsk region are not true - NSDC CCD

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters
08:00 AM • 28334 views

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

07:12 AM • 34168 views

Week of a new emotional era: astrological forecast for June 9-15

06:55 AM • 23699 views

General Staff confirmed the hit of aircraft at the "Savasleika" airfield in Russia: likely MiG-31 and Su-30/34

06:30 AM • 29593 views

General Staff confirmed the hit on a Russian military-industrial complex facility in Cheboksary, where antennas for "Shaheds" were manufactured

Exclusive
05:45 AM • 66075 views

How to protect your hair in the summer: trichologist's advice

June 8, 02:44 PM • 54480 views

The US transferred 20,000 "anti-Shahed" missiles intended for Ukraine to the Middle East - Zelenskyy

June 7, 03:01 PM • 109945 views

The exchange of bodies of the dead between the Russian Federation and Ukraine should begin next week

June 7, 02:43 PM • 145930 views

Canada extends duty-free import of Ukrainian goods until June 2026

June 7, 01:51 PM • 90124 views

Ukraine's first "gold" in 28 years: gymnast Onofriichuk wins victory at the European Championships in the individual all-around

June 7, 12:58 PM • 106213 views

Do not correspond to reality and agreements: Ukraine refuted the statements of the Russian Federation regarding the situation with the exchange of prisoners and repatriation of bodies

In Poland, the results of the presidential election may be reviewed due to suspicions of falsification

June 9, 01:18 AM • 52309 views

Explosions in Cheboksary, restrictions at Russian airports: Russia claims Ukrainian UAV attack

June 9, 01:50 AM • 31760 views

Explosions reported in Rivne amid missile threat

06:13 AM • 41596 views

EU may vote on new sanctions against the Russia on June 20, subject to coordination with the US - Politico

08:28 AM • 19496 views

Special Operation "Spiderweb": NATO learns how Ukraine's "creativity" is changing the situation on the battlefield - AFP

09:23 AM • 21039 views
"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

08:00 AM • 28344 views

How to protect your hair in the summer: trichologist's advice
Exclusive

05:45 AM • 66095 views

Today the Tony Awards ceremony will take place: who may receive the award

June 8, 08:18 AM • 66137 views

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

June 7, 05:00 AM • 220410 views

Bullseye: why ARMA head Duma is afraid of reform and attacks journalists, not schemes

June 6, 02:47 PM • 199025 views
Tom Felton brushes off criticism of Rowling's views: fan reaction is mixed

09:31 AM • 10235 views

"Call of Duty: Black Ops 7" presented at Xbox Games Showcase 2025

08:01 AM • 12202 views

Week of a new emotional era: astrological forecast for June 9-15

07:12 AM • 34188 views

Prime Video series "Étoile" is being canceled after one season

June 7, 11:27 AM • 97114 views

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a trip to Disneyland with their children

June 7, 10:33 AM • 120048 views
Russian statements about their offensive in the Dnipropetrovsk region are not true - NSDC CCD

Kyiv • UNN

 • 548 views

The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, Andriy Kovalenko, stated that the information disseminated by the Russians regarding an offensive in the Dnipropetrovsk region as of the morning of June 9 is not true.

Russian statements about their offensive in the Dnipropetrovsk region are not true - NSDC CCD

All information from the Russians about their offensive in the Dnipropetrovsk region as of the morning of June 9 is not true. This was stated by the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council Andriy Kovalenko on Monday in Telegram, writes UNN.

As of the morning of June 9, all information from the Russians, including Peskov's statements, about their offensive in the Dnipropetrovsk region is NOT true.

- wrote Kovalenko.

Context

The press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation, Dmitry Peskov, as reported by Russian media, claimed that the Russian Federation is allegedly advancing in the Dnipropetrovsk region, in particular, within the creation of a buffer zone in Ukraine.

On June 8, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation also claimed that the occupiers were allegedly advancing on the territory of Dnipropetrovsk region.

The Institute for the Study of War noted that no geolocational evidence of these claimed advances near the border of the Dnipropetrovsk region has been found.

The Russian Federation announced an offensive on Dnipropetrovsk region, but there is no evidence - ISW09.06.25, 06:45 • 5088 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
