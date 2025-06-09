The Russian Federation announced an offensive on Dnipropetrovsk region, but there is no evidence - ISW

The Russians announced an offensive in the Dnipropetrovsk region, but there is no geolocational confirmation of this. This is reported by UNN with reference to a report by the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

Russian officials have repeatedly made it clear that the Kremlin has broader territorial ambitions in Ukraine, including in the Dnipropetrovsk region - the report says.

According to ISW, the Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev announced that the occupation forces "began an offensive" in the Dnipropetrovsk region and burst out with new threats. He said that those who "do not want to recognize the realities of war" in the negotiations will allegedly "receive new realities on the ground."

It is noted that the Russian Ministry of Defense also stated on June 8 about the advance of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation. It was noted that the Russians allegedly reached the border of the Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions northwest of Horikhove and advanced southeast of Muravka, west of Kotlyarivka and west and southwest of Bohdanivka.

ISW did not find geolocational evidence of these claimed advances near the Dnipropetrovsk region border - reports the Institute for the Study of War.

According to ISW, experts analyzed satellite images from June 7 and 8, which showed new artillery craters.

ISW concluded that the current activity of the Russians near the border is a continuation of the offensive efforts in the southwest of the Donetsk region, and not the beginning of a new large-scale operation to seize operationally significant territory in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Let us remind

Russian propagandists spread a fake about the offensive on the Dnipropetrovsk region and the advance to the Donetsk region border. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine denied this information.

"This is a fake": the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration refuted the news about the withdrawal of Russian troops to the border of the region