The Russian Federation announced an offensive on Dnipropetrovsk region, but there is no evidence - ISW

$41.470.00
47.380.00
ukenru
The US transferred 20,000 "anti-Shahed" missiles intended for Ukraine to the Middle East - Zelenskyy
June 8, 02:44 PM • 22332 views

The US transferred 20,000 "anti-Shahed" missiles intended for Ukraine to the Middle East - Zelenskyy

June 7, 03:01 PM • 81132 views

The exchange of bodies of the dead between the Russian Federation and Ukraine should begin next week

June 7, 02:43 PM • 126369 views

Canada extends duty-free import of Ukrainian goods until June 2026

June 7, 01:51 PM • 76343 views

Ukraine's first "gold" in 28 years: gymnast Onofriichuk wins victory at the European Championships in the individual all-around

June 7, 12:58 PM • 96402 views

Do not correspond to reality and agreements: Ukraine refuted the statements of the Russian Federation regarding the situation with the exchange of prisoners and repatriation of bodies

June 7, 12:42 PM • 86320 views

Double murder of a Ukrainian woman and her young daughter in Belgium: Sybiha instructed the embassy to keep the case under special control

Exclusive
June 7, 12:20 PM • 57617 views

In Kyiv, a scuffle with the police occurred in front of "KyivPride Park": law enforcement officers detained opponents of the event

June 7, 05:00 AM • 188124 views

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

Exclusive
June 6, 06:07 PM • 115195 views

Replacing Soviet components: Ukraine faces legal and technical barriers in the field of military equipment and aviation repair

June 6, 05:00 PM • 176445 views

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
4.3m/s
71%
748mm
Popular news

We must pay attention to alarm signals these days - Zelenskyy

June 8, 06:57 PM • 12222 views

Enemy drones heading towards Kyiv, it may be loud - Head of the Kyiv City Military Administration

June 8, 08:04 PM • 14105 views

A woman and two children died in a traffic accident in Odesa region: police are investigating the circumstances of the accident

June 8, 09:25 PM • 6846 views

Pope supports setting a common date for Easter for all Christians

10:41 PM • 10130 views

In Poland, the results of the presidential election may be reviewed due to suspicions of falsification

01:18 AM • 12317 views
Publications

Today the Tony Awards ceremony will take place: who may receive the award

June 8, 08:18 AM • 33512 views

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

June 7, 05:00 AM • 188139 views

Bullseye: why ARMA head Duma is afraid of reform and attacks journalists, not schemes

June 6, 02:47 PM • 174377 views

Car care in summer: checking fluids, protection from heat and typical mistakes

June 6, 02:30 PM • 170920 views

International web? Who is behind the iStore network, which is suspected of illegal trade in equipment?

June 6, 01:27 PM • 215938 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Kirill Budanov

Elon Musk

Pope Leo XIV

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Sumy Oblast

Kharkiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Prime Video series "Étoile" is being canceled after one season

June 7, 11:27 AM • 84112 views

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a trip to Disneyland with their children

June 7, 10:33 AM • 107915 views

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

June 6, 05:00 PM • 176454 views

Tom Cruise enters the Guinness Book of Records thanks to a crazy stunt in "Mission Impossible 8"

June 6, 10:26 AM • 150657 views

Return to the Land of Oz: the first trailer for "Wicked: For Good" has been released

June 5, 09:10 AM • 190228 views
Actual

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Tu-95

MIM-104 Patriot

Mi-24

Il-78

The Russian Federation announced an offensive on Dnipropetrovsk region, but there is no evidence - ISW

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1692 views

Russian officials announced an offensive in the Dnipropetrovsk region, but ISW did not find any geolocation confirmations. Analysts believe that this is a continuation of efforts in the Donetsk region.

The Russian Federation announced an offensive on Dnipropetrovsk region, but there is no evidence - ISW

The Russians announced an offensive in the Dnipropetrovsk region, but there is no geolocational confirmation of this. This is reported by UNN with reference to a report by the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

Russian officials have repeatedly made it clear that the Kremlin has broader territorial ambitions in Ukraine, including in the Dnipropetrovsk region

- the report says.

According to ISW, the Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev announced that the occupation forces "began an offensive" in the Dnipropetrovsk region and burst out with new threats. He said that those who "do not want to recognize the realities of war" in the negotiations will allegedly "receive new realities on the ground."

It is noted that the Russian Ministry of Defense also stated on June 8 about the advance of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation. It was noted that the Russians allegedly reached the border of the Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions northwest of Horikhove and advanced southeast of Muravka, west of Kotlyarivka and west and southwest of Bohdanivka.

ISW did not find geolocational evidence of these claimed advances near the Dnipropetrovsk region border

- reports the Institute for the Study of War.

According to ISW, experts analyzed satellite images from June 7 and 8, which showed new artillery craters. 

ISW concluded that the current activity of the Russians near the border is a continuation of the offensive efforts in the southwest of the Donetsk region, and not the beginning of a new large-scale operation to seize operationally significant territory in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Let us remind

Russian propagandists spread a fake about the offensive on the Dnipropetrovsk region and the advance to the Donetsk region border. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine denied this information.

"This is a fake": the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration refuted the news about the withdrawal of Russian troops to the border of the region21.05.25, 19:30 • 3502 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
Donetsk Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Institute for the Study of War
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9