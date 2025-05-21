"This is a fake": the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration refuted the news about the withdrawal of Russian troops to the border of the region
Kyiv • UNN
Serhiy Lysak called on residents not to react to provocations. According to him, the information about the withdrawal of Russian troops to the administrative border of the Dnipropetrovsk region is a fake.
Information is spreading online that Russian troops have allegedly already reached the administrative border of Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions. This was denied in Telegram by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.
Details
The official urged residents of the region not to react to provocations and to trust official sources. He stated that this message is not true and was deliberately published on the Internet in order to intimidate residents of the Dnipropetrovsk region, sow panic and destabilize the situation.
This is a fake! Both this "news" and the photo that allegedly illustrates it. They are not true. And they were deliberately published by the enemy in order to intimidate residents of our region, sow panic and destabilize the situation
Let us remind you
Russian occupiers are trying to break through to Dnipropetrovsk region, but are suffering significant losses. They also do not stop trying to break through in the direction of the right bank of Kherson region, the islands of the Dnipro, and certain areas of Zaporizhzhia