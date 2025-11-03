Power outage schedules canceled, but possible in the evening - Ministry of Energy

Hourly power outage schedules have been canceled, their return is predicted from 4:00 PM to 10:00 PM, due to Russian attacks there are new blackouts in several regions, the Ministry of Energy reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

"Due to enemy attacks on energy facilities, there are new blackouts in several regions. The situation in Donetsk region remains the most difficult," the report says.

As indicated, repair and restoration work is ongoing at the damaged energy infrastructure facilities.

Thanks to the emergency restoration work carried out, hourly outage schedules and power limitations for industry have been canceled in all regions. The return of restriction measures is predicted for the evening peak consumption period – from 4:00 PM to 10:00 PM - reported the Ministry of Energy.

It is advised to find out about changes in power supply on the pages of regional power companies.

"We urge consumers to use electricity rationally throughout the day, especially during peak consumption hours in the morning and evening. This helps reduce the load on the system," the ministry urged.

Situation at ZNPP

"The water level in the cooling pond is 13.17 m. This is enough to meet the needs of the plant," the report says.

Russia attacked Dnipro with missiles and Mykolaiv with drones: there is damage and power outages