What is celebrated on October 15 in Ukraine and around the world

On October 15, the world observes International Rural Women's Day, Global Handwashing Day, and International White Cane Safety Day. According to the new-style church calendar, Saint Euthymius the New is commemorated, while according to the old style, Hieromartyr Cyprian, Holy Martyr Justina, and Venerable Andrew are remembered, UNN writes.

International Day of Rural Women

An official UN international observance proclaimed by the General Assembly in 2007. The event highlights the important role of rural women in ensuring food security, developing the agricultural sector, preserving traditional communities, and overcoming poverty. The day calls on governments to eliminate gender barriers to access to land resources, credit, modern education, and medical services in rural areas.

Global Handwashing Day

Launched in 2008 by the Global Handwashing Partnership with the support of UNICEF and WHO. This educational observance highlights a simple but vitally important hygiene practice — washing hands with soap, which is the cheapest and most effective way to prevent the spread of intestinal and respiratory infections, especially among children in developing countries.

International White Cane Safety Day

Established in the United States in 1964 at the initiative of the National Federation of the Blind and subsequently supported by the World Blind Union. The white cane is an international symbol of blind and visually impaired people. The event aims to draw public attention to the needs of people with visual impairments, ensuring an accessible urban environment, road safety, and equal opportunities in employment and everyday life.

Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day

A commemorative observance established in 2002 in the United States and Canada that has since gained international scope. This day gives parents and families who have experienced the loss of a child through miscarriage, pregnancy loss, stillbirth, or sudden infant death syndrome an opportunity to share their grief.

The Day of Remembrance of Venerable Euthymius the New

According to the new calendar, Orthodox and Greek Catholic believers commemorate Venerable Euthymius the New of Thessalonica — an outstanding Byzantine ascetic who embraced monasticism on Mount Olympus, pursued asceticism on Mount Athos, and founded a monastery near Thessalonica. On this day, they also remember Saint Venerable Martyr Lucian, presbyter of Antioch — an outstanding theologian and founder of the Antiochian School of Theology, who carried out a detailed translation and editing of the books of Holy Scripture and suffered a martyr's death for his faith during the reign of Emperor Maximian Galerius.

According to the old calendar, believers commemorate Hieromartyr Cyprian and Holy Martyr Justina. According to tradition, Cyprian was a pagan sage and sorcerer in Nicomedia, but after witnessing the steadfastness of the virgin Justina's faith in the face of his magic, he sincerely repented, was baptized, became a bishop, and together with Justina suffered a martyr's death during the reign of Emperor Diocletian.