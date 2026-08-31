What is celebrated on August 31 in Ukraine and around the world

On August 31, the International Overdose Awareness Day and the International Day for People of African Descent are observed. On the last day of summer, believers celebrate the Feast of the Placement of the Precious Sash of the Most Holy Theotokos, writes UNN.

International Overdose Awareness Day

A global initiative aimed at overcoming social stigma surrounding drug addiction and honoring the memory of overdose victims.

International Day for People of African Descent

An official UN day established to celebrate the contribution of the African diaspora and combat all forms of racism.

Traditional African Medicine Day

Observed with the support of the WHO to promote the integration of traditional healing methods into modern healthcare systems.

Blog Day

An unofficial celebration of the online community. The date was chosen because of the visual resemblance between the numbers 3108 and the word "Blog"; traditionally, on this day, authors exchange links to new resources.

Distance Learning Day

A themed date on the eve of the start of the academic year, dedicated to promoting online educational technologies.

Eat Outside Day

An international initiative calling on people to spend the last day of summer at picnics or on outdoor terraces.

Love Litigating Lawyers Day

A specialized observance honoring the difficult work of lawyers in court proceedings.

The Placement of the Precious Sash of the Most Holy Theotokos

According to the new calendar, Orthodox and Greek Catholic Christians celebrate the Feast of the Placement of the Precious Sash of the Most Holy Theotokos. The feast honors one of the main Christian relics, which belonged to the Virgin Mary.

According to the old calendar, it is the day commemorating the martyrs Florus and Laurus. In popular tradition, these early Christian saints were considered the patrons of horses, so on August 31, animals were strictly forbidden from being used for agricultural work.