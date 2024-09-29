Wet snow in the Carpathians: what the weather will be like on Monday

Rains are expected in the western regions, with sleet in the highlands of the Carpathians. In the rest of Ukraine , partly cloudy weather is expected, and the air temperature will drop slightly compared to the previous days. This is reported by UNN with reference to the forecast of the Ukrainian Weather Center.

"In the western, Zhytomyr and Vinnytsia regions, it will be cloudy and rainy, with significant rains in Chernivtsi, Ivano-Frankivsk, Ternopil and Khmelnytsky regions; the temperature at night will be 4-9° Celsius, during the day 8-13° Celsius; in the highlands of the Carpathians, it will rain and sleet, the temperature at night and during the day will be 0-5° Celsius," the weather forecast says.

In the rest of the country, the forecast is for partly cloudy weather, no precipitation, only in Kyiv and Chernihiv regions there will be some short-term rain at night; temperature at night 9-14°, up to 16° on the seaside, 20-25° during the day, 6-11° at night and 14-19° during the day in most northern regions.

Winds are north, east in the south and east, 7-12 m/s, in Ukraine in some places gusts of 15-20 m/s.