Wet snow in the Carpathians: what the weather will be like on Monday

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 101696 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 108359 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 174946 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 141994 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 145587 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139962 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 186009 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112152 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 176101 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104786 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

February 28, 06:35 PM • 115545 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 72464 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 78917 views
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM • 47441 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 38552 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 174946 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 186009 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 176101 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 203366 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 192189 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 144025 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 143807 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 148358 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

February 28, 09:03 AM • 139668 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 156425 views
Wet snow in the Carpathians: what the weather will be like on Monday

Wet snow in the Carpathians: what the weather will be like on Monday

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26711 views

Rains are expected in the western regions of Ukraine, and sleet in the Carpathians. Partly cloudy weather is forecast for the rest of the country. The air temperature will drop, the wind will increase to 7-12 m/s with gusts up to 15-20 m/s.

Rains are expected in the western regions, with sleet in the highlands of the Carpathians. In the rest of Ukraine  , partly cloudy weather is expected, and the air temperature will drop slightly compared to the previous days. This is reported by UNN with reference to the forecast of the Ukrainian Weather Center.

"In the western, Zhytomyr and Vinnytsia regions, it will be cloudy and rainy, with significant rains in Chernivtsi, Ivano-Frankivsk, Ternopil and Khmelnytsky regions; the temperature at night will be 4-9° Celsius, during the day 8-13° Celsius; in the highlands of the Carpathians, it will rain and sleet, the temperature at night and during the day will be 0-5° Celsius," the weather forecast says.

In the rest of the country, the forecast is for partly cloudy weather, no precipitation, only in Kyiv and Chernihiv regions there will be some short-term rain at night; temperature at night 9-14°, up to 16° on the seaside, 20-25° during the day, 6-11° at night and 14-19° during the day in most northern regions.

Winds are north, east in the south and east, 7-12 m/s, in Ukraine in some places gusts of 15-20 m/s.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Society
carpathian-mountainsCarpathian Mountains
ukraineUkraine
chernivtsiChernivtsi
chernihivChernihiv
zhytomyrZhytomyr
ternopilTernopil
vinnytsiaVinnytsia
ivano-frankivskIvano-Frankivsk
khmelnytskyi-ukrainaKhmelnytsky
kyivKyiv

