Weapon supplies through Poland have returned to their previous level after the resumption of US aid to Ukraine, Starlink is working - Sikorski
Kyiv • UNN
Radosław Sikorski announced the resumption of arms supplies through Jasionka to the previous level. He also announced new proposals to end Russian aggression.
Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski announced the resumption of arms supplies through the hub in Poland to Ukraine to the previous level, after the resumption of security assistance from the United States, and indicated that Starlinks are also working. He said this at a briefing with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha in Warsaw on Wednesday, writes UNN.
I can confirm that arms supplies through Jasionka have returned to the same level as before. I understand that Starlinks are also working
Andriy Sybiha, who participated in the meeting with the United States in Saudi Arabia, arrived in Poland after the negotiations, where, as he noted, he shared "the results of our meeting in Jeddah" with Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski in Warsaw.
Following the briefing on the negotiations in Jeddah, Sikorski also noted that "we are satisfied with the new proposals and new ideas to end Russian aggression against Ukraine".
"I am grateful to Poland for its strong support, including the latest military aid package. We discussed further joint steps to ensure long-term security for Ukraine and all of Europe," the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said.
Context
On March 3, it became known about the decision of the Trump administration to suspend all military aid to Ukraine. This happened after a disagreement in the Oval Office during a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US Vice President Jay Dee Vance.
Initially, it was reported that the suspension did not affect intelligence sharing. However, on March 5, the press began to write, citing sources, that this was also put on pause. Later, CIA Director John Ratcliffe indirectly confirmed the pause in aid to Ukraine "on the intelligence front".
The United States lifted the pause in intelligence sharing and resumed security assistance to Ukraine following negotiations in Jeddah.
Later, the Polish Ministry of Defense confirmed the resumption of supplies of American weapons to Ukraine.
And US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard announced that, on behalf of President Trump, the US exchange of intelligence with Ukraine had been resumed.