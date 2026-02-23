$43.270.01
Exclusive
01:20 PM • 16480 views
"Complaints about the Odrex clinic never end," activists of the StopOdrex movement report mass appeals from patients
Exclusive
01:02 PM • 21291 views
For Defence City to operate effectively, synergy between the state and arms manufacturers is essential - expert
12:02 PM • 15358 views
European Commission: Russia destroyed "Druzhba", decision on repair terms rests with Ukraine
Exclusive
10:58 AM • 20873 views
The only large-caliber ammunition manufacturer in Ukraine stopped operations after searches. The Prosecutor General's Office reacted
10:23 AM • 24931 views
Comprehensive mobilization reform underway, 90% of deferrals processed through "Reserve+" - FedorovVideo
10:16 AM • 21911 views
General Staff confirms hit on Russian Black Sea Fleet missile unit armed with Bastion in Crimea
February 23, 07:26 AM • 32452 views
Kallas does not expect progress today on the 20th package of EU sanctions against Russia amid Hungary's statements about blocking it
February 23, 06:24 AM • 42420 views
Zelenskyy believes Putin has already started World War III
February 22, 07:57 PM • 40979 views
OP hinted at the need to restrict Telegram after the terrorist attack in Lviv
February 22, 07:22 PM • 62436 views
Geneva may resume talks on Ukraine on February 26 - Russian media
"Complaints about the Odrex clinic never end," activists of the StopOdrex movement report mass appeals from patients
Exclusive
01:20 PM • 16451 views
For Defence City to operate effectively, synergy between the state and arms manufacturers is essential - expert
Exclusive
01:02 PM • 21257 views
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about it
"We will not succumb to blackmail": Hungarian Foreign Minister Szijjártó accused Brussels

Kyiv • UNN

 • 604 views

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó stated that the EU supports Ukraine, not its own member states. Hungary threatens to block new sanctions against Russia and 90 billion euros in financial aid to Ukraine.

"We will not succumb to blackmail": Hungarian Foreign Minister Szijjártó accused Brussels

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó accused the EU of supporting Ukraine rather than its own member states, as Hungary threatens to block new sanctions against Russia and new financial support for Ukraine worth 90 billion euros, UNN writes.

The situation is simple. Hungary and Slovakia are members of the European Union. Ukraine is not. Yet Brussels supports Ukraine against its own member states. But at today's meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council, the discussion will again focus on pressuring Hungary, not Ukraine.

- Szijjártó wrote on X.

The Hungarian Foreign Minister went on to claim that there was allegedly "no technical or operational reason that would prevent the resumption of oil transit to Hungary and Slovakia via the Druzhba pipeline."

"We will not succumb to blackmail," Szijjártó said.

Addition

On February 23, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán sent a letter to European Council President António Costa, in which he "justified" his decision to block an EU loan to Ukraine worth 90 billion euros, despite earlier agreement.

European Commission: Russia destroyed "Druzhba", decision on repair terms rests with Ukraine23.02.26, 14:02 • 15387 views

During a meeting in Brussels, EU foreign ministers could not hide their frustration with Hungary for threatening not to approve further sanctions against Russia and not to approve a loan to aid Ukraine's war effort.

Hungary and Slovakia cannot hold the EU hostage, their ultimatums should only be addressed to the Kremlin - Sybiha23.02.26, 14:31 • 1700 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
Energy
War in Ukraine
European Union
Slovakia
Hungary
Ukraine