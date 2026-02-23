"We will not succumb to blackmail": Hungarian Foreign Minister Szijjártó accused Brussels

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó accused the EU of supporting Ukraine rather than its own member states, as Hungary threatens to block new sanctions against Russia and new financial support for Ukraine worth 90 billion euros, UNN writes.

The situation is simple. Hungary and Slovakia are members of the European Union. Ukraine is not. Yet Brussels supports Ukraine against its own member states. But at today's meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council, the discussion will again focus on pressuring Hungary, not Ukraine. - Szijjártó wrote on X.

The Hungarian Foreign Minister went on to claim that there was allegedly "no technical or operational reason that would prevent the resumption of oil transit to Hungary and Slovakia via the Druzhba pipeline."

"We will not succumb to blackmail," Szijjártó said.

On February 23, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán sent a letter to European Council President António Costa, in which he "justified" his decision to block an EU loan to Ukraine worth 90 billion euros, despite earlier agreement.

