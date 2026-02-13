"We need to protest" - Borzov on Heraskevych's case and the Russian flag at the Games

The situation surrounding the disqualification of Ukrainian skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych at the 2026 Olympics for honoring fallen Ukrainian athletes continues to simmer. A court hearing recently concluded regarding the Ukrainian athlete's lawsuit to challenge the sanctions imposed on him by the IOC. The editorial board of UNN obtained an exclusive comment on the situation from Valeriy Borzov - a prominent athlete and Olympic champion, and now Ukraine's representative to the IOC.

So, Valeriy Borzov noted that, one way or another, it's about a violation of the rules. In addition, he added that up to 130 different types of conflicts can revolve around the IOC's activities, and therefore it is not easy to find tools that would show flexibility in this matter. However, Borzov adds that honoring is an important element, in which there is nothing wrong as such. The representative of Ukraine to the IOC noted that it is obviously necessary to make certain adjustments to the rules so that similar situations are reduced to zero.

It is important to avoid the risks of conflicts, because there may be clashes due to the placement of controversial advertising. – said Borzov.

When asked why Italian snowboarder Roland Fischnaller competed in a helmet with a Russian flag, Valeriy Borzov confirmed that this was a violation.

Regarding Heraskevych, we have to wait for the court's decision, and regarding the Italian, it is a direct violation of the rules. A protest must be filed, because the display of the Russian flag is prohibited. – summarized the representative of Ukraine to the IOC.

IOC allowed Italian snowboarder to compete in a helmet with a Russian flag

The IOC disqualified Ukrainian Vladyslav Heraskevych before the first run of the 2026 Olympics in skeleton because he was supposed to start in a "helmet of remembrance" - as a sign of respect for fallen Ukrainian athletes and all our Heroes.

Heraskevych himself told journalists that he would appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

The legal process of Vladyslav Heraskevych against the IOC and IBSF under an expedited procedure concluded on February 13.

