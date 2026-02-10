$43.030.02
51.120.36
ukenru
Exclusive
01:08 PM • 3162 views
"Tariffs should not be a tool of social policy": why electricity price hikes are only a matter of time and a necessary step to heal the energy market
12:47 PM • 8038 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of a UAV training center, a drone control point of the "Rubikon" unit, and other occupier facilities
Exclusive
12:43 PM • 7416 views
The private clinic "INTO SANA" in Odesa may be involved in a corruption scheme for draft evasion by conscripts
Exclusive
12:23 PM • 12292 views
"Diia" changes form of ownership: what does the transition from a state enterprise to a joint-stock company mean and are Ukrainians' data safe?
09:19 AM • 14318 views
EU considers 5 steps for Ukraine's accession as early as 2027 - Politico
February 9, 10:01 PM • 25501 views
Heraskevych reminded the world about athletes killed by Russia with portraits on his helmet: Zelenskyy thanked the Ukrainian athlete
February 9, 08:00 PM • 34303 views
EU prepares sanctions against Georgian and Indonesian ports for cooperation with Russia's "shadow fleet" - media
February 9, 07:32 PM • 30593 views
Tuesday and Wednesday, due to low temperatures, will proceed according to complex schedules - Shmyhal
February 9, 06:49 PM • 27809 views
Zelenskyy stated that documents on security guarantees are ready
February 9, 06:25 PM • 23250 views
EU prepares a range of options for enshrining Ukraine's membership in a future peace agreement - Media
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−7°
2.4m/s
61%
748mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Japan to join NATO's PURL initiative to support Ukraine with weaponsFebruary 10, 04:59 AM • 22414 views
Trump administration rolls back key emissions policy as part of sweeping environmental regulations overhaulFebruary 10, 05:20 AM • 11847 views
General Staff updates data on Russian losses: almost a thousand occupiers and 33 artillery systems eliminated in a dayPhotoFebruary 10, 06:01 AM • 16355 views
Killed five people with a hammer and an axe at a displaced persons' residence: a 72-year-old man detained in Rivne regionPhotoVideo08:49 AM • 16158 views
Odrex and land grabbing in Odesa: how the founders of the scandalous clinic may be connected to the change of boundaries and purpose of the plot12:05 PM • 9092 views
Publications
Starlink Whitelist: How to Properly Register Your Terminal via ASC or Diia, Step-by-Step GuidePhoto01:55 PM • 1500 views
"Diia" changes form of ownership: what does the transition from a state enterprise to a joint-stock company mean and are Ukrainians' data safe?
Exclusive
12:23 PM • 12298 views
Odrex and land grabbing in Odesa: how the founders of the scandalous clinic may be connected to the change of boundaries and purpose of the plot12:05 PM • 9194 views
Defence City operates in Ukraine: first resident, tax benefits, and pitfallsFebruary 9, 02:55 PM • 33570 views
The NHSSU has once again signed a contract with the scandalous Odrex clinic: what are the risks for patients?February 9, 12:30 PM • 41680 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Jeffrey Epstein
Oksana Markarova
Ruslan Kravchenko
Volodymyr Omelyan
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Village
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"This is my sin": Liliya Sandulesa spoke about pregnancy with Ivo Bobul and abortionFebruary 9, 05:00 PM • 17121 views
"The Mandalorian & Grogu" returns: Lucasfilm unveiled a new teaser during the Super BowlVideoFebruary 9, 03:48 PM • 18803 views
Penisgate at the 2026 Olympics: amid WADA investigation, experts reveal risks of hyaluronic acid injections into genitalsFebruary 9, 03:11 PM • 18903 views
Bad Bunny performed at the Super Bowl, Trump called the show a "slap in the face to the country"PhotoVideoFebruary 9, 06:52 AM • 45111 views
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threateningPhotoFebruary 6, 05:59 PM • 47057 views
Actual
Technology
The Diplomat
Social network
Starlink
Heating

IOC allowed Italian snowboarder to compete in a helmet with a Russian flag

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1208 views

Italian snowboarder Roland Fischnaller competed at the 2026 Olympics in a helmet with a Russian tricolor, and the IOC did not take disciplinary action. Ukrainian skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych was forbidden to compete in a helmet with portraits of deceased athletes.

IOC allowed Italian snowboarder to compete in a helmet with a Russian flag

Italian snowboarder Roland Fischnaller (45) appeared on the track at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina wearing a helmet with the flags of several countries, including the Russian tricolor. The IOC did not take disciplinary action against the athlete. This was reported by UNN.

Details

In addition, information is circulating online that the IOC has provided its explanation for this decision. As it turned out, the flags reflect Fischnaller's participation in previous Olympics (of the countries where they were held).

In contrast, Ukrainian skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych was not allowed to compete in a helmet with portraits of Ukrainian athletes who died during Russian aggression. The organizers explained that such symbolism has political connotations and contradicts the rules of the Olympic Charter.

The National Olympic Committee of Ukraine appealed to the IOC with a request to reconsider the decision and allow the athlete to compete in a memorial helmet.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the ban on Vladyslav Heraskevych using a "special" helmet at the 2026 Olympics. The head of state emphasized that such actions are critically important for conveying the truth to a global audience.

At the same time, the Center for Countering Disinformation recorded the continuation of an information campaign against Ukrainians amid the Olympic Games in Italy. They reported that Russian propagandists spread a fake TV report, disguised as material from the Canadian television company CBC, claiming "inadequate behavior" of Ukrainian athletes.

Stanislav Karmazin

SportsPoliticsNews of the World
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
Milan
Italy
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine