$42.990.04
51.030.17
ukenru
Exclusive
02:32 PM • 228 views
"Vlad held up wonderfully and brilliantly presented his counterarguments": Geraskevych's lawyer spoke about the prospects of the lawsuit against the IOC
01:41 PM • 2444 views
Ukraine expects final approval of IMF deal in coming weeks
12:31 PM • 9684 views
Ukrainian delegation prepares for talks in Geneva on February 17-18, composition of negotiators determined - Umerov
Exclusive
11:25 AM • 28201 views
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 41040 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
February 13, 08:10 AM • 35066 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions on 91 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet"
February 13, 07:58 AM • 27762 views
At "Ramstein", new contributions from 17 countries were agreed upon, as well as urgent delivery of missiles for Patriot
Exclusive
February 12, 04:21 PM • 38286 views
Who is a zoopsychologist and when does an animal really need a behavior specialist?
Exclusive
February 12, 04:03 PM • 61681 views
Checks began in the Verkhovna Rada canteen after suspicions of poisoning MPs
February 12, 02:09 PM • 41641 views
Zelenskyy awarded skeleton racer Heraskevych the Order of Liberty for civic courage
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
1.9m/s
91%
733mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Masnytsia: history of the holiday and traditional dishesFebruary 13, 07:25 AM • 40018 views
Oksen Lisovyi signed an order on the reorganization of vocational education institutions - what will changePhoto09:08 AM • 8644 views
Top 5 detective films with a gripping plot and an unexpected endingVideo09:44 AM • 21234 views
NABU detective, who owns a collection of coins from tsarist Russia and millions in cash, has bought a second house for 3 million10:22 AM • 15751 views
Former Deputy Head of the President's Office Shurma and his brother declared wanted - Ministry of Internal Affairs11:20 AM • 26510 views
Publications
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
11:25 AM • 28201 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 41040 views
Masnytsia: history of the holiday and traditional dishesFebruary 13, 07:25 AM • 40037 views
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget lossesFebruary 12, 11:15 AM • 63069 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspendedFebruary 11, 01:50 PM • 104308 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Oksen Lisovyi
Kyrylo Budanov
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Europe
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Top 5 detective films with a gripping plot and an unexpected endingVideo09:44 AM • 21249 views
Natalia Mohylevska revealed her secret to losing 25 kg and shared her dietPhotoFebruary 12, 02:29 PM • 29278 views
Nazar Zadniprovskyi explained why Halyna Bezruk chose to work in Russia instead of UkraineFebruary 12, 01:20 PM • 33173 views
Alina Grosu revealed the gender of her firstborn to the song "Voloshky"VideoFebruary 12, 08:43 AM • 58800 views
Jennifer Aniston revealed how she stays in shape at 57February 11, 04:53 PM • 50820 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
The Guardian
MIM-104 Patriot

"Vlad held up wonderfully and brilliantly presented his counterarguments": Geraskevych's lawyer spoke about the prospects of the lawsuit against the IOC

Kyiv • UNN

 • 222 views

The lawyer of Ukrainian skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych spoke about possible decisions in the case against the IOC regarding disqualification at the 2026 Olympics. Among the options are recognizing Heraskevych as not disqualified with or without compensation.

"Vlad held up wonderfully and brilliantly presented his counterarguments": Geraskevych's lawyer spoke about the prospects of the lawsuit against the IOC

Yevhen Pronin, the lawyer for Ukrainian skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych, exclusively commented to UNN on the athlete's case against the IOC regarding the appeal of his disqualification at the 2026 Olympics.

Details

Pronin noted that few athletes have won lawsuits against the IOC, but he added that the situation is not hopeless and has positive solutions for Vlad.

According to Pronin, in addition to dismissing the lawsuit, the court may make another decision. Specifically, Vladyslav may be declared not disqualified. In other words, thanks to the legal process, a decision will be made that Heraskevych did not violate anything and was unlawfully removed from the 2026 Olympics. The consequences of such a decision may or may not include a financial component, meaning Heraskevych will be recognized as not disqualified and either receive compensation or not.

Furthermore, another possible path is to recognize the Ukrainian skeleton racer as not disqualified and allow him to make three runs in one day. However, as Pronin adds, serious problems may arise here, because if Vladyslav performs the runs he missed (due to disqualification) on one day, it would be unfair to other athletes. The unfairness lies in the fact that the weather conditions and the state of the track where the competition is held may differ from what they were on Thursday, during the first run.

Ultimately, Yevhen Pronin summarized that Vladyslav conducted himself with dignity during the court hearing, defended a pro-Ukrainian stance, demonstrated his oratorical skills, and even spoke expressively and from the heart.

You know, if we talk about prospects, as lawyers say, it's 50/50, but as a Ukrainian and a fan, I would like the court to recognize that Vladyslav did not violate anything, that he should not be considered disqualified, and it would be good if he received monetary compensation. In court, he held himself brilliantly and perfectly presented his counterarguments.

- Pronin summarized.

Recall

Vladyslav Heraskevych was disqualified by the IOC at the 2026 Olympics. The reason for the Ukrainian's removal from the competition was that he wanted to use a memorial helmet with photos of deceased Ukrainian athletes during his run.

Heraskevych appeals Olympic disqualification to Court of Arbitration for Sport - lawyer12.02.26, 19:24 • 2752 views

Stanislav Karmazin

SportsPolitics
War in Ukraine
Ukraine