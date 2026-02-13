"Vlad held up wonderfully and brilliantly presented his counterarguments": Geraskevych's lawyer spoke about the prospects of the lawsuit against the IOC

Yevhen Pronin, the lawyer for Ukrainian skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych, exclusively commented to UNN on the athlete's case against the IOC regarding the appeal of his disqualification at the 2026 Olympics.

Details

Pronin noted that few athletes have won lawsuits against the IOC, but he added that the situation is not hopeless and has positive solutions for Vlad.

According to Pronin, in addition to dismissing the lawsuit, the court may make another decision. Specifically, Vladyslav may be declared not disqualified. In other words, thanks to the legal process, a decision will be made that Heraskevych did not violate anything and was unlawfully removed from the 2026 Olympics. The consequences of such a decision may or may not include a financial component, meaning Heraskevych will be recognized as not disqualified and either receive compensation or not.

Furthermore, another possible path is to recognize the Ukrainian skeleton racer as not disqualified and allow him to make three runs in one day. However, as Pronin adds, serious problems may arise here, because if Vladyslav performs the runs he missed (due to disqualification) on one day, it would be unfair to other athletes. The unfairness lies in the fact that the weather conditions and the state of the track where the competition is held may differ from what they were on Thursday, during the first run.

Ultimately, Yevhen Pronin summarized that Vladyslav conducted himself with dignity during the court hearing, defended a pro-Ukrainian stance, demonstrated his oratorical skills, and even spoke expressively and from the heart.

You know, if we talk about prospects, as lawyers say, it's 50/50, but as a Ukrainian and a fan, I would like the court to recognize that Vladyslav did not violate anything, that he should not be considered disqualified, and it would be good if he received monetary compensation. In court, he held himself brilliantly and perfectly presented his counterarguments. - Pronin summarized.

Recall

Vladyslav Heraskevych was disqualified by the IOC at the 2026 Olympics. The reason for the Ukrainian's removal from the competition was that he wanted to use a memorial helmet with photos of deceased Ukrainian athletes during his run.

Heraskevych appeals Olympic disqualification to Court of Arbitration for Sport - lawyer