Heraskevych appeals Olympic disqualification to Court of Arbitration for Sport - lawyer

$43.030.06
51.210.04
ukenru
Exclusive
04:21 PM • 3070 views
Who is a zoopsychologist and when does an animal really need a behavior specialist?
Exclusive
04:03 PM • 6292 views
Checks began in the Verkhovna Rada canteen after suspicions of poisoning MPs
02:09 PM • 11154 views
Zelenskyy awarded skeleton racer Heraskevych the Order of Liberty for civic courage
01:47 PM • 15237 views
Umerov stated that Ukrainian companies have received permits for arms exports
Exclusive
11:56 AM • 16944 views
Peace talks between Ukraine and Russia - when to expect a ceasefire
Exclusive
February 12, 11:18 AM • 19846 views
Odrex Clinic at the center of a new scandal: law enforcement investigates unauthorized land seizure
February 12, 09:49 AM • 21803 views
General Staff confirms hit on GRAU arsenal with Flamingo missiles and Russian defense industry enterprise
February 12, 09:16 AM • 27964 views
Ukrainian Heraskevych called IOC disqualification at the 2026 Olympics the "price of dignity"Photo
February 12, 08:30 AM • 73897 views
Olympics 2026: IOC officially announced Geraskevych's disqualification
Exclusive
February 11, 07:42 PM • 49112 views
Thousands of hryvnias in tips written off: Glovo reports technical glitch, promises to return money
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
3.4m/s
90%
732mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Vladyslav Heraskevych urged the IOC to end the scandal and provide generators to UkraineVideoFebruary 12, 08:05 AM • 23089 views
Ukrainian Heraskevych out of 2026 Olympics due to 'memory helmet' ban, plans appeal to CASFebruary 12, 08:19 AM • 27437 views
Alina Grosu revealed the gender of her firstborn to the song "Voloshky"VideoFebruary 12, 08:43 AM • 40547 views
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget lossesFebruary 12, 11:15 AM • 27465 views
Nazar Zadniprovskyi explained why Halyna Bezruk chose to work in Russia instead of Ukraine01:20 PM • 11922 views
Publications
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget lossesFebruary 12, 11:15 AM • 27556 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspendedFebruary 11, 01:50 PM • 73302 views
From "Doctor P" to "Odrex Case": 5 High-Profile Medical ScandalsPhotoFebruary 11, 12:28 PM • 65359 views
Why hundreds of thousands of pensioners had their payments suspended and how to restore themFebruary 11, 10:54 AM • 67902 views
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
Exclusive
February 11, 09:00 AM • 75857 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Donald Trump
Mykhailo Fedorov
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Milan
Brussels
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Natalia Mohylevska revealed her secret to losing 25 kg and shared her dietPhoto02:29 PM • 7432 views
Nazar Zadniprovskyi explained why Halyna Bezruk chose to work in Russia instead of Ukraine01:20 PM • 11994 views
Alina Grosu revealed the gender of her firstborn to the song "Voloshky"VideoFebruary 12, 08:43 AM • 40622 views
Jennifer Aniston revealed how she stays in shape at 57February 11, 04:53 PM • 36647 views
Rihanna fuels engagement rumors with ring on her fingerPhotoFebruary 11, 02:59 PM • 38220 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Starlink
MIM-104 Patriot
Shahed-136

Heraskevych appeals Olympic disqualification to Court of Arbitration for Sport - lawyer

Kyiv • UNN

 • 148 views

Vladyslav Heraskevych has filed an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) regarding his disqualification at the Olympics. The case may be heard within 24 hours.

Heraskevych appeals Olympic disqualification to Court of Arbitration for Sport - lawyer

Ukrainian athlete Vladyslav Heraskevych has appealed his disqualification at the Olympics to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). The hearing could take place within 24 hours. This was reported by lawyer Yevhen Pronin on Telegram, according to UNN.

Feeling complete legal, sporting, and historical injustice, with Vladyslav's consent and in his interests, I filed an appeal under a special expedited procedure for challenging decisions during the Olympic Games — a procedure for hearing cases in the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), which can take place within 24 hours.

- Pronin reported.

According to the lawyer, the appeal with all necessary attachments was sent to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, whose division is currently operating in Milan during the Olympic Games.

We expect a prompt review of the case and hope for a lawful, fair, and reasoned decision. Vladyslav deserves a chance to participate in these Olympics.

- Pronin emphasized.

Ukrainian Heraskevych called IOC disqualification at the 2026 Olympics the "price of dignity"12.02.26, 11:16 • 27964 views

Addition

The IOC disqualified Vladyslav Heraskevych before the first heat of the 2026 Olympics in skeleton. He was supposed to start in a "helmet of memory" — as a sign of respect for fallen Ukrainian athletes and all our Heroes.

Heraskevych told journalists that he would appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Antonina Tumanova

Sports
War in Ukraine
Milan