Heraskevych appeals Olympic disqualification to Court of Arbitration for Sport - lawyer

Ukrainian athlete Vladyslav Heraskevych has appealed his disqualification at the Olympics to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). The hearing could take place within 24 hours. This was reported by lawyer Yevhen Pronin on Telegram, according to UNN.

Feeling complete legal, sporting, and historical injustice, with Vladyslav's consent and in his interests, I filed an appeal under a special expedited procedure for challenging decisions during the Olympic Games — a procedure for hearing cases in the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), which can take place within 24 hours. - Pronin reported.

According to the lawyer, the appeal with all necessary attachments was sent to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, whose division is currently operating in Milan during the Olympic Games.

We expect a prompt review of the case and hope for a lawful, fair, and reasoned decision. Vladyslav deserves a chance to participate in these Olympics. - Pronin emphasized.

Ukrainian Heraskevych called IOC disqualification at the 2026 Olympics the "price of dignity"

Addition

The IOC disqualified Vladyslav Heraskevych before the first heat of the 2026 Olympics in skeleton. He was supposed to start in a "helmet of memory" — as a sign of respect for fallen Ukrainian athletes and all our Heroes.

Heraskevych told journalists that he would appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).