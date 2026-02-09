We need to finalize all issues regarding army provision - Zelenskyy

$43.050.09
50.760.13
ukenru
07:32 PM • 524 views
Tuesday and Wednesday, due to low temperatures, will proceed according to complex schedules - Shmyhal
06:49 PM • 2514 views
Zelenskyy stated that documents on security guarantees are ready
06:25 PM • 4564 views
EU prepares a range of options for enshrining Ukraine's membership in a future peace agreement - Media
Exclusive
04:18 PM • 10578 views
Kyiv received 9 MW of backup power capacity: what does this give the city and how long will it last?
Exclusive
03:20 PM • 13694 views
Antidepressants without myths: what kind of medication it is, who really needs it, and why you shouldn't be afraid of it
February 9, 08:22 AM • 24943 views
Coming night in Ukraine seems to end the period of "fierce cold" - meteorologist
February 9, 07:43 AM • 40901 views
EU prepares for busy diplomatic week with leaders' meeting, Fedorov and Zelenskyy - Politico
February 8, 07:59 PM • 41516 views
Ternuvate is ours: Ukrainian military cleared the village in Zaporizhzhia direction from occupiersVideo
February 8, 05:37 PM • 56766 views
Kyiv expects an additional 9 MW of capacity to be launched today - Shmyhal
February 8, 04:39 PM • 54194 views
An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 occurred in Poltava region
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−15°
0.8m/s
81%
753mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Railway again hit by enemy strikes, trains delayed - UkrzaliznytsiaFebruary 9, 09:47 AM • 25702 views
Lavrov sees no "bright future" for economic ties with US - ReutersFebruary 9, 10:16 AM • 11799 views
The NHSSU has once again signed a contract with the scandalous Odrex clinic: what are the risks for patients?February 9, 12:30 PM • 22406 views
Rotten food for the military and millions in kickbacks: Airborne Assault Brigade logistics major served with notice of suspicionVideoFebruary 9, 01:13 PM • 23689 views
Defence City operates in Ukraine: first resident, tax benefits, and pitfalls02:55 PM • 13926 views
Publications
Defence City operates in Ukraine: first resident, tax benefits, and pitfalls02:55 PM • 14084 views
The NHSSU has once again signed a contract with the scandalous Odrex clinic: what are the risks for patients?February 9, 12:30 PM • 22572 views
Floral symbolism – how to choose a meaningful bouquet for Valentine's DayPhotoFebruary 8, 07:00 AM • 62793 views
Valentine's Day without banalities: original gift ideasPhotoFebruary 7, 07:00 AM • 84260 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM • 100613 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Shevchenko
Denys Shmyhal
Ruslan Kravchenko
Jeffrey Epstein
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Italy
Germany
Netherlands
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"This is my sin": Liliya Sandulesa spoke about pregnancy with Ivo Bobul and abortion05:00 PM • 4286 views
"The Mandalorian & Grogu" returns: Lucasfilm unveiled a new teaser during the Super BowlVideo03:48 PM • 5396 views
Penisgate at the 2026 Olympics: amid WADA investigation, experts reveal risks of hyaluronic acid injections into genitals03:11 PM • 6464 views
Bad Bunny performed at the Super Bowl, Trump called the show a "slap in the face to the country"PhotoVideoFebruary 9, 06:52 AM • 36378 views
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threateningPhotoFebruary 6, 05:59 PM • 39482 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Starlink
The Diplomat
The Guardian

We need to finalize all issues regarding army provision - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 70 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conversation with the Minister of Defense regarding army provision. The predictable and sufficient supply of drones and other equipment was discussed.

We need to finalize all issues regarding army provision - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a series of conversations, including with the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, where issues of army provision were discussed, particularly regarding the predictable and sufficient supply of drones and other equipment to the troops. Zelenskyy stated this in his evening address, as reported by UNN.

There was a conversation with the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, with our diplomats, with members of the negotiating group. Everyone in our country needs more activity so that now, in February, there is not a single empty day for strengthening Ukraine and for our ability to end the war with dignity and reliability.

- said Zelenskyy.

He emphasized that there is an important result with Starlink.

One of the significant changes. We also need to finalize all issues regarding the provision of the army – this concerns the predictable and sufficient supply of drones and other equipment to the troops.

- added Zelenskyy.

Recall

The Russians have begun urgent delivery of satellite Internet terminals to the front for the occupiers. This will replace Starlink, using Russian providers based on Yamal and Express satellites.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in UkrainePolitics
Technology
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
The Diplomat
Starlink
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine