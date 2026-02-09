We need to finalize all issues regarding army provision - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a series of conversations, including with the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, where issues of army provision were discussed, particularly regarding the predictable and sufficient supply of drones and other equipment to the troops. Zelenskyy stated this in his evening address, as reported by UNN.

There was a conversation with the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, with our diplomats, with members of the negotiating group. Everyone in our country needs more activity so that now, in February, there is not a single empty day for strengthening Ukraine and for our ability to end the war with dignity and reliability. - said Zelenskyy.

He emphasized that there is an important result with Starlink.

One of the significant changes. We also need to finalize all issues regarding the provision of the army – this concerns the predictable and sufficient supply of drones and other equipment to the troops. - added Zelenskyy.

Recall

The Russians have begun urgent delivery of satellite Internet terminals to the front for the occupiers. This will replace Starlink, using Russian providers based on Yamal and Express satellites.