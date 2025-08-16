We have successes in extremely difficult areas near Dobropillia and Pokrovsk: Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff, during which current information on the front line was discussed. The head of state also reported on successes in the Dobropillia and Pokrovsk directions, writes UNN with reference to Zelenskyy's post on Telegram.

Report by Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi. Front, defense of positions, current information on the intentions and movements of the Russian army. We are defending our positions along the entire front line and for the second day in a row we have successes in some extremely difficult areas in Donetsk region – in the direction of Dobropillia and Pokrovsk - Zelenskyy reported.

The head of state separately noted units of the 1st Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine "Azov", units of the 7th Corps of airborne assault troops, units of the 38th Separate Marine Brigade named after Hetman Petro Sahaidachny, as well as units of our 93rd Separate Mechanized Brigade "Kholodnyi Yar".

The destruction of the occupiers who tried to infiltrate our positions continues. There is an important replenishment of the exchange fund for Ukraine with Russian military personnel. The Commander-in-Chief also reported on the actions of our units in Sumy, Kharkiv, and Zaporizhzhia regions. I am grateful to all soldiers for their resilience - the President emphasized.

Addition

The President of Ukraine coordinated positions with Trump and European leaders on achieving peace. Ukraine insists on ending killings, releasing prisoners, and returning children.