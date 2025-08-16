$41.450.00
We have successes in extremely difficult areas near Dobropillia and Pokrovsk: Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff
Exclusive
10:46 AM • 11082 views
Trump-Putin Summit in Alaska: What Has Changed for Ukraine
09:52 AM • 16841 views
European leaders made a statement after talking with Zelenskyy and Trump about the Alaska summit: what they said about territories and security guarantees
08:59 AM • 20989 views
Zelenskyy to arrive at the White House on Monday, then a possible meeting with Putin - Trump
07:28 AM • 33024 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a lengthy conversation with Trump about the results of the summit with Putin: heading to Washington on Monday
August 15, 11:06 PM • 170549 views
We could not find full understanding, there is no agreement yet: Trump on negotiations with Putin
August 15, 08:15 PM • 168964 views
Britain to deploy troops to Ukraine within a week of ceasefire - The Telegraph
August 15, 08:08 PM • 124684 views
Alaska Talks: US Considers Sanctions Against Russian Oil Giants to End War
August 15, 07:11 PM • 114038 views
Trump and Putin met in AlaskaPhoto
August 15, 06:26 PM • 99997 views
Ukrainian military stopped the enemy's advance in the Pokrovsk direction: seven settlements cleared
We have successes in extremely difficult areas near Dobropillia and Pokrovsk: Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 810 views

President Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff, where the situation at the front was discussed. The Armed Forces of Ukraine are having success in the Dobropillia and Pokrovsk directions, destroying the occupiers.

We have successes in extremely difficult areas near Dobropillia and Pokrovsk: Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff, during which current information on the front line was discussed. The head of state also reported on successes in the Dobropillia and Pokrovsk directions, writes UNN with reference to Zelenskyy's post on Telegram.

Report by Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi. Front, defense of positions, current information on the intentions and movements of the Russian army. We are defending our positions along the entire front line and for the second day in a row we have successes in some extremely difficult areas in Donetsk region – in the direction of Dobropillia and Pokrovsk 

- Zelenskyy reported.

The head of state separately noted units of the 1st Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine "Azov", units of the 7th Corps of airborne assault troops, units of the 38th Separate Marine Brigade named after Hetman Petro Sahaidachny, as well as units of our 93rd Separate Mechanized Brigade "Kholodnyi Yar".

Ukrainian military stopped the enemy's advance in the Pokrovsk direction: seven settlements cleared

The destruction of the occupiers who tried to infiltrate our positions continues. There is an important replenishment of the exchange fund for Ukraine with Russian military personnel. The Commander-in-Chief also reported on the actions of our units in Sumy, Kharkiv, and Zaporizhzhia regions. I am grateful to all soldiers for their resilience 

- the President emphasized.

Addition

The President of Ukraine coordinated positions with Trump and European leaders on achieving peace. Ukraine insists on ending killings, releasing prisoners, and returning children.

Pavlo Zinchenko

