President Zelenskyy said that Ukraine has never spoken of intentions to build nuclear weapons. He recalled the Budapest Memorandum and the security guarantees that Ukraine was supposed to receive in exchange for giving up nuclear weapons.
Ukraine has never said that it was preparing to create nuclear weapons. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the media following a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, UNN reports.
"We have never said that we are preparing to create nuclear weapons. I said that when the Budapest Memorandum was signed, it was written that Ukraine would give up nuclear weapons and Ukraine would have our guarantees of security, territorial integrity and sovereignty from these countries, including Russia, China and the United States. This is what I said," Zelensky said.
He reminded that Ukraine gave up its nuclear weapons, but the Budapest Memorandum does not work.
"That means it's not a good protection for us, not a real umbrella. We have no alternative but NATO. This is our signal. We are not building nuclear weapons, don't change the message," Zelensky said.
Mark Rutte added that Ukraine will be in NATO.
"Before that, we will do everything to ensure that Ukraine has everything it needs to win," Rütte said.
BILD, citing its own sources , reportedthat Kyiv is seriously considering the option of restoring its own nuclear weapons stockpile as a security guarantee for Ukraine.
The Center for Combating Disinformation denied information about Ukraine's alleged plans to restore its nuclear arsenal.
At a meeting of the Council of Europe, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about his conversation with US presidential candidate Donald Trump. They talked about the importance of Ukraine's membership in NATO as an alternative to nuclear weapons.