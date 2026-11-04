Water supply has been fully restored in Kyiv after disruptions

Water supply in Kyiv has been fully restored after the capital returned to scheduled power outages. This was reported by Kyivvodokanal JSC on November 4, UNN writes.

Kyiv’s water supply has been fully restored. Currently, all water supply and sewage pumping stations in the capital are operating normally - Kyivvodokanal reported.

As stated, "the pressure in Kyiv’s water supply networks has stabilized and meets regulatory standards."

"The city’s water supply has been restored following disruptions caused by the power outage at water supply facilities as a result of enemy attacks on energy infrastructure. Kyivvodokanal specialists continue to monitor the operation of the capital’s water supply and wastewater systems," the statement said.

Update

This happened after energy officials reported that Kyiv was returning to scheduled power outages following emergency shutdowns.

Situation in the energy sector has been partially stabilized; most regions and Kyiv are returning to scheduled outages — Ukrenergo