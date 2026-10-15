Water pressure has decreased in four districts of Kyiv due to damage to energy facilities, the mayor says

$44.980.1050.350.09
ukenru
06:38 PM • 15067 views
Ihor Kuzin was dismissed from the position of Chief State Sanitary Doctor of Ukraine
05:02 PM • 23617 views
A month of strikes could leave three of Ukraine’s megacities without electricity, water, and heat: NYT reveals Russia’s plans
04:33 PM • 20674 views
On October 16, some regions of Ukraine will face power outage schedules — how many groups will be without electricity
03:55 PM • 25696 views
The water disappeared after shelling or a blackout: how to find a safe source and properly store supplies
03:40 PM • 17684 views
Russia has launched nearly 1,000 drones at Ukraine "since the beginning of yesterday and up to now" — ZelenskyyVideo
03:14 PM • 16125 views
Ukraine has exhausted its stockpile of missiles for Patriot systems - media
02:54 PM • 14254 views
Studying during prolonged air raid alerts — what decision the government made and what it will change
October 15, 02:20 PM • 13402 views
Lagarde may leave her post as President of the European Central Bank early — what she will do
Exclusive
October 15, 02:05 PM • 12221 views
Can pregnant women and breastfeeding mothers get vaccinated against influenza: a doctor's answer
Exclusive
October 15, 01:50 PM • 11796 views
Abolition of the duty exemption for parcels worth up to €150 — when to expect price increases for goods on marketplaces
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+8°
3.9m/s
70%
755mm
Popular news
Russia struck an ordinary store in Odesa region with a jet-powered "Shahed": three injuredPhotoOctober 15, 10:34 AM • 7638 views
EU leaders are preparing to urge Zelenskyy to rein in criticism of Trump - FTOctober 15, 11:07 AM • 26635 views
The ECHR has opened proceedings in the case of Oschadbank cash-in-transit collectors against HungaryOctober 15, 11:23 AM • 13363 views
Rockstar has revealed the final trailer for GTA VI ahead of the game's release VideoOctober 15, 02:07 PM • 18881 views
An attack by jet-powered "Shaheds" left Lutsk without electricity and waterVideo06:15 PM • 9376 views
Publications
The water disappeared after shelling or a blackout: how to find a safe source and properly store supplies03:55 PM • 25695 views
Chicory: how it benefits digestion and who should consume it with caution
Exclusive
October 15, 01:05 PM • 28654 views
The Navy destroyed four Su-34 aircraft, with two more hit — what is known about the carrier of guided aerial bombs used to terrorize UkrainePhotoVideoOctober 15, 12:19 PM • 31727 views
There is no need to destroy what works: the Aerospace Association warns of risks to the aviation industry due to changes to the reservation rulesPhoto
Exclusive
October 15, 10:58 AM • 46349 views
The case of medical negligence by Odrex doctors: how prolonging the trial could help the accused avoid responsibility
Exclusive
October 15, 08:40 AM • 73052 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
António Costa
Ursula von der Leyen
Elon Musk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Spain
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"The Godfather" star Al Pacino to receive award from actors' guild06:46 PM • 5988 views
Died more than 70,000 years ago – an unusual burial and the remains of a Neanderthal bearing signs of murder were discovered in Iraq06:32 PM • 6842 views
Rockstar has revealed the final trailer for GTA VI ahead of the game's release VideoOctober 15, 02:07 PM • 18945 views
The aircraft of legendary aviator Amelia Earhart may be found after 89 years of searchingPhotoOctober 15, 10:11 AM • 48288 views
After 20 years of marriage: Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's divorce has once again come into the spotlightOctober 15, 03:06 AM • 71211 views
Actual
Starlink
MIM-104 Patriot
Financial Times
Film
Storm Shadow cruise missile

Water pressure has decreased in four districts of Kyiv due to damage to energy facilities, the mayor says

Kyiv • UNN

 • 348 views

Water pressure has decreased in Kyiv's right-bank districts due to damage to energy facilities in the region. Specialists are switching the stations' power supply.

Water pressure has decreased in four districts of Kyiv due to damage to energy facilities, the mayor says
Illustrative photo

A decrease in water pressure is being recorded in four districts of Kyiv due to damage to energy facilities in the region. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported this, according to UNN.

A decrease in water pressure in the system serving the right-bank part of the capital. In particular—in the Holosiivskyi, Sviatoshynskyi, Solomianskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts. Due to damage to energy facilities in the Kyiv region 

- Klitschko reported. 

According to him, specialists are switching the power supply at the water treatment plants.

An attack by jet-powered "Shaheds" left Lutsk without electricity and water15.10.26, 21:15 • 9502 views

We would like to remind you

As reported by the Ministry of Energy, part of Kyiv and the region was left without electricity due to a Russian attack on an energy facility. Energy workers will begin restoration as soon as security conditions allow. 

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkraineKyiv
Explosions
Energy
Power outage
Electricity
Ministry of Energy of Ukraine
Vitali Klitschko
Kyiv