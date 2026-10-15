Water pressure has decreased in four districts of Kyiv due to damage to energy facilities, the mayor says

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A decrease in water pressure is being recorded in four districts of Kyiv due to damage to energy facilities in the region. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported this, according to UNN.

A decrease in water pressure in the system serving the right-bank part of the capital. In particular—in the Holosiivskyi, Sviatoshynskyi, Solomianskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts. Due to damage to energy facilities in the Kyiv region - Klitschko reported.

According to him, specialists are switching the power supply at the water treatment plants.

An attack by jet-powered "Shaheds" left Lutsk without electricity and water

We would like to remind you

As reported by the Ministry of Energy, part of Kyiv and the region was left without electricity due to a Russian attack on an energy facility. Energy workers will begin restoration as soon as security conditions allow.