Washington supports providing Ukraine with air defense systems - State Department

Washington supports providing Ukraine with air defense equipment to repel Russian attacks, US State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce said during a briefing on June 10, stressing that the US has been Ukraine's biggest supporter, UNN writes.

Well, I can’t speak to the details of purchase decisions or negotiations about what we’re going to allow to be purchased by an ally. That is the Department of Defense, effectively. What I do know is what the President has said and what the Secretary of State has said in a number of venues, is that we certainly – and we’ve been Ukraine’s biggest supporter and defender, literally – is that we want them to have surface-to-air missile protections, right. We want them to be able to deal with incoming missiles - Bruce noted.

"We know that it’s been discussed about our European partners, who have those systems, to – from us to get them to Ukraine. There’s a number of different negotiations and aspects involved in this kind of dynamic that does not involve the State Department. It’s about munitions and purchasing and all of that," the State Department spokeswoman said.

"What I do know is that we are doing and continue to wish to do as much as we can. That is not disputed," she continued.

She noted that she recently spoke in Washington with a Ukrainian delegation, "and they are astounding people, and they’re remarkable, and they are committed to getting their country safe and this war to end."

"And so are we. The United States has proven that. The details of which are many, and I can’t speak to that, and I certainly would dispute that we are not letting Ukraine do something. The opposite has always been the case. Our goal is to make sure that this war comes to an end, and we continue to focus on that," Bruce stressed.

Still waiting for an answer to the offer to buy systems: Zelenskyy wants concrete signals from the US regarding air defense