"Prices have not decreased": Ukrainians did not see the effect of the ban on pharmaceutical marketing - survey (video)
Exclusive
07:03 AM • 1076 views

"Prices have not decreased": Ukrainians did not see the effect of the ban on pharmaceutical marketing - survey (video)

Exclusive
07:00 AM • 2986 views

Is demobilization possible now: opinion of a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security

Exclusive
06:29 AM • 10763 views

Without suspicion and interrogation: Zima still heads the legal department of the NBU, despite the open criminal case

Exclusive
June 10, 05:49 PM • 23084 views

"Gray" absorption: YABLUKA may acquire "Citrus" - the market is in shock

June 10, 05:12 PM • 53394 views

The US will cut funding for military aid to Ukraine in the defense budget for 2026 - Hegseth

June 10, 04:42 PM • 46045 views

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against "Artek" and 58 individuals for the deportation of Ukrainian children

June 10, 02:41 PM • 52071 views

What will be included in the EU's 18th package of sanctions against Russia: a complete list

Exclusive
June 10, 01:58 PM • 61983 views

Will the NACP follow the trail of Kuzminykh's pharmacies? There are now more than enough grounds for conducting an inspection

Exclusive
June 10, 01:21 PM • 50189 views

russia is buying up soviet engines around the world to leave ukraine without the ability to repair aircraft - military expert

June 10, 01:16 PM • 45920 views

EU has proposed the 18th package of sanctions against Russia: the focus is on the $45 price cap on Russian oil, the "shadow fleet" and banks

Washington supports providing Ukraine with air defense systems - State Department

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1660 views

The United States is Ukraine's biggest supporter, said a spokeswoman for the State Department. Washington supports the transfer of air defense systems to Ukraine

Washington supports providing Ukraine with air defense systems - State Department

Washington supports providing Ukraine with air defense equipment to repel Russian attacks, US State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce said during a briefing on June 10, stressing that the US has been Ukraine's biggest supporter, UNN writes.

Well, I can't speak to the details of purchase decisions or negotiations about what we're going to allow to be purchased by an ally. That is the Department of Defense, effectively. What I do know is what the President has said and what the Secretary of State has said in a number of venues, is that we certainly – and we've been Ukraine's biggest supporter and defender, literally – is that we want them to have surface-to-air missile protections, right. We want them to be able to deal with incoming missiles

- Bruce noted.

"We know that it's been discussed about our European partners, who have those systems, to – from us to get them to Ukraine. There's a number of different negotiations and aspects involved in this kind of dynamic that does not involve the State Department. It's about munitions and purchasing and all of that," the State Department spokeswoman said.

"What I do know is that we are doing and continue to wish to do as much as we can. That is not disputed," she continued.

She noted that she recently spoke in Washington with a Ukrainian delegation, "and they are astounding people, and they're remarkable, and they are committed to getting their country safe and this war to end."

"And so are we. The United States has proven that. The details of which are many, and I can't speak to that, and I certainly would dispute that we are not letting Ukraine do something. The opposite has always been the case. Our goal is to make sure that this war comes to an end, and we continue to focus on that," Bruce stressed.

Still waiting for an answer to the offer to buy systems: Zelenskyy wants concrete signals from the US regarding air defense

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War Politics News of the World
