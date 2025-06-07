Still waiting for an answer to the offer to buy systems: Zelenskyy wants concrete signals from the US regarding air defense

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine needs positive signals from the United States of America – concrete signals regarding air defense, reports UNN.

We are working to increase Ukrainian air defense. We really need positive signals from the United States of America – concrete signals regarding air defense. We are still waiting for an answer to the proposal to buy systems that can help. Concrete signals, not words - Zelenskyy said during his evening video address.

The President of Ukraine thanked European countries for their deliveries.

Zelenskyy: there are very important agreements with Germany regarding air defense

We must achieve results in the joint production of air defense systems, the production of missiles for them – this is definitely necessary for all of our Europe. Only time separates us from this result, and the main thing is that this time is shortened - he summarized.

Air defense systems and investments in weapons production: Zelenskyy spoke at the “Ramstein” meeting