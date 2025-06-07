Still waiting for an answer to the offer to buy systems: Zelenskyy wants concrete signals from the US regarding air defense
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine needs positive signals from the US regarding air defense, namely concrete actions, not words. Also, the President emphasized the importance of joint production of air defense systems with Europe.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine needs positive signals from the United States of America – concrete signals regarding air defense, reports UNN.
We are working to increase Ukrainian air defense. We really need positive signals from the United States of America – concrete signals regarding air defense. We are still waiting for an answer to the proposal to buy systems that can help. Concrete signals, not words
The President of Ukraine thanked European countries for their deliveries.
Zelenskyy: there are very important agreements with Germany regarding air defense28.05.25, 15:17 • 2090 views
We must achieve results in the joint production of air defense systems, the production of missiles for them – this is definitely necessary for all of our Europe. Only time separates us from this result, and the main thing is that this time is shortened
Air defense systems and investments in weapons production: Zelenskyy spoke at the “Ramstein” meeting04.06.25, 17:46 • 2448 views