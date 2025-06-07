Still waiting for an answer to the offer to buy systems: Zelenskyy wants concrete signals from the US regarding air defense

$41.470.00
47.380.00
ukenru
The exchange of bodies of the dead between the Russian Federation and Ukraine should begin next week
03:01 PM • 18786 views

The exchange of bodies of the dead between the Russian Federation and Ukraine should begin next week

02:43 PM • 47917 views

Canada extends duty-free import of Ukrainian goods until June 2026

01:51 PM • 28489 views

Ukraine's first "gold" in 28 years: gymnast Onofriichuk wins victory at the European Championships in the individual all-around

12:58 PM • 50840 views

Do not correspond to reality and agreements: Ukraine refuted the statements of the Russian Federation regarding the situation with the exchange of prisoners and repatriation of bodies

June 7, 12:42 PM • 56211 views

Double murder of a Ukrainian woman and her young daughter in Belgium: Sybiha instructed the embassy to keep the case under special control

Exclusive
June 7, 12:20 PM • 43375 views

In Kyiv, a scuffle with the police occurred in front of "KyivPride Park": law enforcement officers detained opponents of the event

June 7, 05:00 AM • 142529 views

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

Exclusive
June 6, 06:07 PM • 111331 views

Replacing Soviet components: Ukraine faces legal and technical barriers in the field of military equipment and aviation repair

June 6, 05:00 PM • 155477 views

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
June 6, 03:42 PM • 94210 views

Three years without punishment: how MP Kuzminykh avoids responsibility for a bribe of more than half a million hryvnias (video)

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+27°
0m/s
59%
750mm
Popular news

Proud Boys leaders, pardoned by Trump, demand $100 million from the US government

June 7, 09:00 AM • 13961 views

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a trip to Disneyland with their children

June 7, 10:33 AM • 84848 views

Bad weather in Poland left almost 30,000 people without electricity

June 7, 10:44 AM • 26680 views

Defense forces hit a locomotive with a column of occupiers' equipment: minus 13 tanks

June 7, 10:57 AM • 11261 views

Prime Video series "Étoile" is being canceled after one season

June 7, 11:27 AM • 58758 views
Publications

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

June 7, 05:00 AM • 142529 views

Bullseye: why ARMA head Duma is afraid of reform and attacks journalists, not schemes

June 6, 02:47 PM • 137866 views

Car care in summer: checking fluids, protection from heat and typical mistakes

June 6, 02:30 PM • 138758 views

International web? Who is behind the iStore network, which is suspected of illegal trade in equipment?

June 6, 01:27 PM • 182780 views

House instead of apartment: how the demand for suburban housing has changed in Ukraine
Exclusive

June 6, 01:00 PM • 226640 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Elon Musk

Rustem Umerov

Olha Stefanishyna

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

Hungary

Poland

United States

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Prime Video series "Étoile" is being canceled after one season

June 7, 11:27 AM • 59270 views

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a trip to Disneyland with their children

June 7, 10:33 AM • 85362 views

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

June 6, 05:00 PM • 155481 views

Tom Cruise enters the Guinness Book of Records thanks to a crazy stunt in "Mission Impossible 8"

June 6, 10:26 AM • 137637 views

Return to the Land of Oz: the first trailer for "Wicked: For Good" has been released

June 5, 09:10 AM • 178066 views
Actual

Unmanned aerial vehicle

YouTube

Financial Times

Instagram

Shahed-136

Still waiting for an answer to the offer to buy systems: Zelenskyy wants concrete signals from the US regarding air defense

Kyiv • UNN

 • 750 views

Ukraine needs positive signals from the US regarding air defense, namely concrete actions, not words. Also, the President emphasized the importance of joint production of air defense systems with Europe.

Still waiting for an answer to the offer to buy systems: Zelenskyy wants concrete signals from the US regarding air defense

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine needs positive signals from the United States of America – concrete signals regarding air defense, reports UNN.

We are working to increase Ukrainian air defense. We really need positive signals from the United States of America – concrete signals regarding air defense. We are still waiting for an answer to the proposal to buy systems that can help. Concrete signals, not words 

- Zelenskyy said during his evening video address.

The President of Ukraine thanked European countries for their deliveries.

Zelenskyy: there are very important agreements with Germany regarding air defense28.05.25, 15:17 • 2090 views

We must achieve results in the joint production of air defense systems, the production of missiles for them – this is definitely necessary for all of our Europe. Only time separates us from this result, and the main thing is that this time is shortened 

- he summarized.

Air defense systems and investments in weapons production: Zelenskyy spoke at the “Ramstein” meeting04.06.25, 17:46 • 2448 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9