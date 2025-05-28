Zelenskyy: there are very important agreements with Germany regarding air defense

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine has very important agreements with Germany regarding air defense. Zelenskyy stated this during a press conference with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Wednesday in Berlin, reports UNN correspondent.

You all see what Putin is doing. Every night there are massive attacks by attack drones, the Russians use dozens of cruise missiles, ballistics. Therefore, in order to simply protect lives in our cities, we need constant support with air defense systems. We now have very important agreements with Germany regarding air defense. Germany constantly supports us with missiles for air defense - said Zelenskyy.

Let us remind you

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz gathered for a meeting in Berlin, the topics of negotiations are defense support for Ukraine, including air defense, shells, weapons production in Ukraine and cooperation between the defense industries of the two countries, as well as sanctions against the Russian Federation.