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Washington is preparing a new step toward ending the war: what Ukraine and the United States agreed on in Oslo

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1388 views

The U.S.-Ukraine talks in Oslo were described as successful. Witkoff and Kushner will discuss proposals to end the hostilities with Russia.

Washington is preparing a new step toward ending the war: what Ukraine and the United States agreed on in Oslo

The talks between the United States and Ukraine on October 20 were successful. Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre said this during a press conference following the talks, UNN reports. 

"Steve Witkoff (the U.S. president’s special envoy — ed.) will fly to St. Petersburg tomorrow," the Norwegian prime minister said, speaking about the results of the negotiations. 

He added that following the talks in Oslo, the U.S. special envoy would exchange ideas and proposals from the EU with Russia. They will primarily concern how to stop the hostilities in Ukraine.

Zelenskyy’s meeting with U.S. Special Envoy Witkoff has begun in Norway20.10.26, 17:43 • 11704 views

In addition, U.S. presidential adviser on foreign policy Jared Kushner will also travel to Russia. 

How the Kremlin reacted to the results of the talks in Oslo

Russia has already expressed its reaction to the talks between Kyiv and Washington officials. The country’s chief diplomat, Sergey Lavrov, said that Russia was ready to listen carefully to Witkoff’s and Kushner’s proposals. However, Moscow is not prepared to make any "political concessions."  

"We will not make political concessions. We should rely only on ourselves. Russia does not expect any miracle from Washington. The United States will remain competitors at best," Lavrov concluded.

Zelenskyy arrived in Norway — he will discuss air defense and meet with Witkoff20.10.26, 14:38 • 3506 views

As a reminder

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who arrived in Norway, held talks with U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

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