Zelenskyy arrived in Norway — he will discuss air defense and meet with Witkoff

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in Norway, where he has scheduled meetings with representatives of the Norwegian and U.S. sides, including U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff. Key topics of the talks include strengthening Ukraine’s air defenses, joint production, and finding ways toward peace. The head of state reported this on Telegram, UNN writes.

Details

"I arrived in Norway together with the team. Important meetings are scheduled: a trilateral meeting with Jonas Gahr Støre and Alexander Stubb, and a bilateral meeting with Steve Witkoff," Zelenskyy said.

According to the president, the visit will also include discussions on strengthening Ukraine’s air defense and joint production.

In addition, Zelenskyy will have an audience with King Harald V of Norway and meet with representatives of the Norwegian parliament—the Storting.

"We are not ending any contacts that could help bring peace," the head of state emphasized.

Zelenskyy is heading to Oslo for talks with Trump’s envoys - NYT reports an attempt to "force" a deal