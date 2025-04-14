Washington and Tehran return to dialogue: new round of nuclear talks scheduled in Rome on April 19

The US and Iran will hold a new round of nuclear talks on Saturday, April 19, in Rome - the first time on a European platform in recent years. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

According to Bloomberg sources, the talks are to coincide with a visit to Italy by US Vice President Jay Dee Vance, although it is unclear whether he will participate in them.

Last week, a meeting was held in Muscat, the capital of Oman, between President Donald Trump's chief envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. Both sides described the talks as constructive and agreed to continue the dialogue.

Witkoff told Araghchi that he had received instructions from Trump to "resolve the differences between our two countries through dialogue and diplomacy, if possible."

Iran's currency and shares rose on Sunday in response to the parties' statements of intent to continue negotiations.

A statement from the Iranian Foreign Ministry said that amid growing diplomatic momentum around the talks, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi is expected to visit Tehran on Wednesday.

Later this week, Araghchi will also visit Moscow to continue parallel talks on the nuclear issue with Russian officials.

Recall

Earlier, Reuters reported that delegations from Iran and the United States completed a round of consultations in Oman on Saturday on the nuclear issue and agreed to hold a new meeting this week.