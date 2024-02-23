Von der Leyen and Belgian Prime Minister to visit Poland today

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen will be on an official visit to Poland today, February 23. She is accompanied by Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Kroo. It is expected that during the meetings they will discuss the farmers' protests and Ukraine in particular. They also intend to visit Ukraine.

UNN reports with reference to Polskie Radio.

It is reported that one of the main topics of the talks will be important issues for Poland, i.e. unblocking funds from the National Reconstruction Plan, which will allow unblocking payments from joint EU funds.

It is known that Brussels will accept the first Polish application for more than €6 billion. However, the decision must first be made by EU commissioners, which is expected to happen next week.

It is also expected that the talks will address the farmers' protests and Ukraine. Moreover, the visit of the head of the European Commission and the Belgian Prime Minister comes on the eve of the second anniversary of Russia's attack on Ukraine. Ursula von der Leyen and Alexander De Kroo also intend to visit Ukraine.

Polish President Andrzej Duda made a statement on the farmers' protestsin and noted that it is "a European problem that should be solved by the European Commission."