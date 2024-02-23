$41.340.03
Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA
06:32 PM

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

01:24 PM

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+13°
1m/s
44%
Von der Leyen and Belgian Prime Minister to visit Poland today

Kyiv • UNN

 28548 views

Ursula von der Leyen and Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Crewe will visit Poland on February 23 to discuss farmers' protests, aid to Ukraine, and Poland's use of reconstruction funds.

Von der Leyen and Belgian Prime Minister to visit Poland today

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen will be on an official visit to Poland today, February 23. She is accompanied by Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Kroo. It is expected that during the meetings they will discuss the farmers' protests and Ukraine in particular. They also intend to visit Ukraine.

UNN reports with reference to Polskie Radio.  

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, will pay an official visit to Poland on Friday, February 23. Ursula von der Leyen will be accompanied by Alexander De Kroo, the Belgian Prime Minister in charge of the EU's work this half of the year

- the statement said.

It is reported that one of the main topics of the talks will be important issues for Poland, i.e. unblocking funds from the National Reconstruction Plan, which will allow unblocking payments from joint EU funds.

It is known that Brussels will accept the first Polish application for more than €6 billion. However, the decision must first be made by EU commissioners, which is expected to happen next week.  

It is also expected that the talks will address the farmers' protests and Ukraine. Moreover, the visit of the head of the European Commission and the Belgian Prime Minister comes on the eve of the second anniversary of Russia's attack on Ukraine. Ursula von der Leyen and Alexander De Kroo also intend to visit Ukraine.

Polish President Andrzej Duda made a statement on the farmers' protestsin and noted that it is "a European problem that should be solved by the European Commission." 

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World
European Commission
European Union
Brussels
Belgium
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine
Poland
