Russian oligarch Malofeev proposed abolishing labor pensions: details

Russian oligarch Konstantin Malofeev proposed abolishing labor pensions in the Russian Federation. He wrote about this on his Telegram page, reports UNN.

Details

According to Malofeev, who is also called the "Orthodox oligarch", the abolition of pensions will allegedly stimulate the birth rate in the country. As arguments, he cites the example of the Russian Empire, where pensions were received by a limited number of people, for example, widows of officers.

Malofeev also accused the Bolsheviks and "liberals" of allegedly causing fewer children to be born in families.

After the revolution, the Bolsheviks declared general equality, put women in male professions (sleeper layers, concrete workers, tractor drivers - who was not there). And in the middle of the XX century, the average number of children per woman decreased to three. Then the girls went to institutes and began to build a career. There were a maximum of two children in the family. The Soviet state compensated for the lack of children with a general pension – wrote Malofeev.

